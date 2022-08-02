OUR POSITION: COVID vaccines will keep you alive and in better health if you are unfortunate enough to be infected with one of the new variants.
We get it.
You know people who have had the COVID vaccine — maybe even two boosters — and they still get sick. New variants seem to show up every day and the vaccines can’t keep up with them. So what’s the use.
Some of you may even be in the crowd that believes COVID is a big hoax anyway.
Think what you will. It’s difficult to change people’s mind.
But, the COVID vaccine and booster shots being offered never really guaranteed you immunity. The goal was/is to keep you out of the hospital. And alive.
As of late last week COVID numbers locally were on the rise and Charlotte County especially was categorized as an area of high transmission of the new COVID variant.
“Numbers continue to be elevated in Charlotte County,” said Joseph Pepe, director of the Charlotte County Department of Health. “We are seeing an average of approximately 80 cases a day.”
Pepe noted, however, those numbers are likely low because “many go unreported due to self-testing.”
The Centers for Disease Control listed online a daily positivity rate of 21.83% in Charlotte County and 18.1% in Sarasota County.
“We are actively working with high risk populations such as nursing homes to prevent spread and severe illness,” Pepe said in an email. “Our teams reach out regularly for consultation, site visits and support for immunizations, COVID therapeutics and infection control guidance.”
On July 27, Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 107 COVID patients with four the ICU. Those numbers were slightly better than the 201 patients, with 21 in ICU, and the 18.7% positivity rate on Jan. 28 when the Omicron variant was in its last gasp, according to SMH website.
Health and Human Services reported Florida had 4,699 COVID patients a week ago, July 26, with 457 in ICU. The week beginning July 8 saw 78,245 cases statewide, according to the Department of Health.
Of 236 hospitals reporting in the state, there were 42,327 inpatient beds in use for Covid patients on July 26 — 78.16% of all inpatients beds at those hospitals. That’s not nearly the numbers that had medical professionals so concerned at the height of the pandemic, but the number is evidence enough that the new COVID variants are taking a toll on Floridians and the virus is still a concern.
“Persons with prior immunizations appear to be having less severe cases, in general, should they become ill with COVID-19,” Pepe wrote in his email.
The bottom line is, vaccines help and if you have not had one or two booster shots — or no vaccine at all — it is just smart to do it.
