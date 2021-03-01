It’s a day former television reporter Angela Melvin will never erase from her memory.
She and her 8-year-old sister were waiting for their mother to pick them up from summer camp. But her mother never came. She was killed in a car accident on her way to pick them up.
It’s a tragedy not so different than many others children suffer all too often.
“One third of the U.S. (population) has dealt with a loss as (a child),” Melvin told The Daily Sun’s Nancy J. Semon. “And one in 11 children will lose a parent before the age of 18 in Florida.”
Those numbers and, more than anything else probably, her personal experience eventually drew Melvin away from her career in television. She decided to make safe places where children who have suffered a tragic loss can vent, find counseling and heal.
She founded Valerie’s House. She began in Fort Myers, branched out to Naples and now has visions of opening one in Punta Gorda.
All the homes have licensed counselors and volunteers who work with the children to facilitate how they deal with their loss. The goal is for them not to feel different and to be able to get the support they might need to not let their experience lead them toward drugs and other outlets for their grief and anger.
Melvin and Punta Gorda Valerie’s House coordinator Christine Carey are looking for a house as a permanent location for their program. Right now, they meet at the First United Methodist Church on West Marion Avenue.
They’d like to find a home they can afford to buy or rent — or ideally one that could be donated to the program.
If you are in the position to help, contact Carey at 239-841-0382 email her at christine@valerieshouse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.