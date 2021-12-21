OUR POSITION: We join the Venice community, high school faculty and students in celebrating the Venice High School football team’s third state championship.
Hats (more appropriately helmets) off to the Venice High School football team.
On Saturday afternoon, the Indians won the third state football championship in school history, defeating Apopka 35-7 in the 8A finals at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Venice (14-1) finished one win away from a perfect season, with its only loss coming against powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons in October.
The Indians, under head coach John Peacock, were dominant this season. No team in 8A competition came within four touchdowns of them.
Venice steamrolled every team it faced en route to the state final. In the postseason, the Indians beat Plant City, 55-7;, Riverview, 56-14; West Orange, 49-7 and Columbus, 35-7 to return to the final for the first time in four years.
Overseeing it all was Peacock, who joined the program as the linebackers coach in 1999. He also did a five-year stint as the team’s defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2007.
The former Cardinal Mooney running back led Venice to its second state title, against Bartram Trail, in 2017. The first title came against Dwyer in 2000.
Peacock has established a culture of winning in Venice. His head coaching legacy includes eight district titles, five regional titles and two state championships.
If you’re wondering where the Indians go from here, you must first look back at the last few seasons. They were nearly all successful. But, nearly all, save 2017, ended in frustration.
When Venice was playing at the 7A level the Indians met Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas in the 7A playoffs in each of the past five seasons. In four of those seasons, the Raiders emerged victorious.
The move up a class, perhaps not coincidentally, resulted in a championship. That’s not to say St. Thomas would have had any better luck derailing this juggernaut of team than anyone else who stood in their way.
Certainly, the Apopka Blue Darters (12-3) didn’t prove to be much of an obstacle on Saturday, as Venice appeared to have things well in hand at halftime.
And, despite the fact that many of the Indians star players are seniors, there’s no reason to believe this marks the end of the line as far as their title hopes go.
Peacock wisely worked in several talented underclassmen in his team’s many running clock victories this season. But the secret to Venice High’s success goes well beyond the current roster.
Peacock has a deep and loyal coaching staff. They’ve been together for years, and all are very adept at their individual responsibilities.
The consistency in the coaching ranks translates to success on the field. Those two factors combine to make Venice a desirable destination for student-athletes looking to transfer from other schools.
This season’s star quarterback Ryan Browne, like many of his predecessors of recent vintage, came to Venice from elsewhere for his senior season.
Browne comes from Michigan by way of Riverview High in Sarasota. One of his top receivers, Omari Hayes, came with him from Riverview.
Some, outside of Venice, complain about how Peacock takes advantage of Florida’s liberal high school transfer rules, but the bottom line is that he’s built a program that talented players want to be a part of.
And, on Saturday afternoon, that all came together to result in a state championship.
Congratulations to Peacock, his coaches and his players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.