Punta Gorda and Charlotte County have a reputation as a welcoming respite for military veterans. That reputation was solidified recently when a U.S. Army war veteran, who was wounded in an Iraqi ambush, found out how special this place can be.
Jonathan Replogle made Punta Gorda his home after recovering from wounds sustained when his Humvee, part of a 100-vehicle convoy that came upon a booby trap on patrol in Iraq, wrecked in an area called the Sunni Triangle of Death. Insurgents attacked the convoy and when the fighting was over, Replogle was bloodied and critically injured. He was in a coma for 10 days and had injuries to his head, back and legs. He was a mess.
He was honorably discharged later that year. His journey to Punta Gorda has been a blessing he said.
The Army veteran and his girlfriend were awarded a mortgage-free home through the Building Homes for Heroes program that give homes to military servicemen and women injured in Iraq or Afghanistan. The couple moved in in December.
It didn’t take long for him to realize what a special place he had chosen for his home.
On Jan. 23, a group of people headed up by Punta Gorda City Council member Nancy Prafke, Military Heritage Museum board members C.J. Metcalfe and Dr. David Klein, CEO Gary Butler and others paid him a surprise visit. And they brought along a truck load of gifts for the new home including a 75-inch TV and all sorts of household goods.
“I’ve never been to a place where I felt more welcome,” Replogle said. “I’m blessed to be living in Punta Gorda...”
Kudos to those who continue to make Charlotte County a favorite place for our military veterans to call home.
