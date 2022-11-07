OUR POSITION: Veterans Day seems to have lost some of its meaning over the years, especially to our younger generation, and that's a shame.
Edward Schuch wishes our country could go back in time.
Schuch, 96 and a resident of Venice, served in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II. He says he was lucky he didn't get involved in heavy combat.
"The most excitement I saw was when we dropped the bomb and I was stationed on the border between Russian occupation and us," Schuch said. "The Russians came running up the hill to celebrate, thinking the war was over. We couldn't speak their language but we all knew what we were talking about."
Schuch said health problems have kept him from participating in Veterans Day events recently.
He said younger people today "just don't understand what it was all about."
The Chicago-born veteran said he yearns for the days when people respected each other and helped each other out.
Victor Varner, 97, served in the 40th Infantry Division of the Army in World War II.
The North Port resident said he also mostly stays home on Veterans Day. He'll do so again today.
"I played golf with my two sons and grandson (Monday) and that's my activity for the week," he chuckled.
Varner, a Purple Heart recipient, spent a lot of his service time in the Pacific theater, including the invasion of the Philippines. He didn't have much of an opinion about Veterans Day and how people honor veterans today. But he did say he visited Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight and was treated "real good."
That's the way it should be.
America may have more war veterans than most any nation, but those who served in WWI and WWII are rare nowadays as they age. Veterans from Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf wars are taking their place at Veterans Day ceremonies and in VFW clubs.
Today's veterans face issues that were never talked about after WWI or WWII. Those include a suicide rate among veterans that is higher than it should be.
In 2019, veterans account for 13.5% of all suicide deaths among U.S. adults, according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. The oft-repeated figure of 20 veteran suicides a day is actually closer to 17; still, a sad statistic.
Today we know about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - a real life problem no one knew about, or at least did not talk about as recently as the Vietnam War.
Let's take time today to think about the sacrifices men and women have made over the years to keep America free and fight tyranny world wide.
Schuch is right when he says people today - especially young people - just don't know what it's all about. Cold and rainy nights sleeping in the jungle or crouched down in a fox hole in freezing German weather, all the time never knowing when an attack might be coming or a sniper might take aim at your position. Veterans who have experienced those things might not always want to talk about it, but they did it for us, for their families and for their country.
Don't take Veterans Day lightly. Find a veteran today and thank them for their service. It's the least we can do.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.