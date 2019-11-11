OUR POSITION: On Veterans Day, let’s resolve to watch the backs of veterans the way they’ve watched ours.
You know what today is?
Most people who live here know this, but just in case: Memorial Day is when we remember those who gave all; Veterans Day is for all who served.
We can pride ourselves that Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties — home to tens of thousands of veterans — are places they can feel appreciated.
Whenever the Sun has featured a veteran who needs help, whether a little or a lot, the community has stepped up.
Earlier this year, our Military Heritage Museum gave new life to the long-vacant IMPAC University site in Punta Gorda, moving from its original 850-square-foot home in Fishermen’s Village — one large room at the shopping center’s entrance — to a 17,000-square-foot facility with six galleries, a gift shop, a reception area and a 247-seat theater.
We have a Veterans Park in Punta Gorda, with a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Local Vietnam veterans led a years-long fundraising effort to put those iconic black granite panels at the entrance to Laishley Park. (The annual Veterans Day ceremony held there has been relocated to the museum this year due to renovations at the park that include an honor walk and a Purple Heart memorial.)
And, we have the William R. Gaines Jr. Memorial Park in Charlotte Harbor, a $6 million or more project that honors a young Marine from Charlotte County who was killed in a 1983 terrorist attack in Beirut.
It’s no surprise our community has so much respect for the sacrifices of servicemen and women. Charlotte has one of the largest veteran populations in the country, with 22,546 as of the latest census report from 2017. That’s about 14.9% of the county’s total adult population. Sarasota County has 42,527 veterans (12.3%), and DeSoto County has 2,276 (8%). For comparison, only 7.9% of the U.S. adult population has served in the military.
Each month, Charlotte County’s Veteran Services helps about 400 veterans and surviving spouses, mostly with disability benefit applications, according to manager Jocey Henderson.
Anything that makes veterans, as Henderson said, “feel like they fit someplace,” is worth supporting, and it’s something we need to pay more attention to, given sobering statistics about veteran suicides.
Veterans account for 13.5% of all suicide deaths among U.S. adults, according to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. The oft-repeated figure of 20 veteran suicides a day is actually closer to 17; still, a sad statistic.
Part of the problem is that too many suffer in silence.
The Military Times noted that almost two-thirds of veteran suicides in 2017 had no contact with the Veterans Health Administration. Henderson said she’s still surprised by how many older clients have never tried to sign up for benefits.
Let’s encourage our veterans to speak out about their experiences, and to seek help when they need it. And if you know one who’s struggling, pass along this number for the Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, then press 1 to speak to someone.
Ceremonies and parades are great. Saying “Thank you for your service” is fine. Let’s make sure we take care of our bravest after the trumpets fade.
