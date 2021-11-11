OUR POSITION: We should all take a moment, at the least, to give thanks today to the sacrifices our veterans made for their country and be proud of the special welcome Southwest Florida extends to all veterans who live here.
We take a lot of pride in the fact Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties take special care of our veterans and look forward to honoring them each year on this special day.
As of a year ago, according to the U.S. Census, there were 22,546 military veterans living in Charlotte County — about 15% of the population. Sarasota County was home to 42,367 veterans and DeSoto County listed 2,236 veterans living there.
Every one of those men and women who served their country likely has a story to tell. But the one thing they all have in common is the sacrifice of time, commitment, blood, sweat and life and limb they put on the line for all of us to be able to live free and comfortably in the United States of America.
We hold a special place in our hearts here for veterans and that is obvious when you consider the many celebrations and events planned around Veterans Day.
For example:
• The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony in the Gulf Theater, with U.S. Army 2nd Lt. George Eichman as the keynote speaker at 11 a.m. today. There will be patriotic music, color guard and a veteran tribute video. During the ceremony, the museum and the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, will present Quilts of Valor to three local veterans who are being recognized for their outstanding “service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”
At 7 p.m., a tribute to veterans and our United States military is scheduled at the theater. Performers include special guest tributes to Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Kate Smith and more.
• The Charlotte County Veterans Council plans a ceremony for 11 a.m. today at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178 Englewood will have a service at 11:11 a.m. today at the Veterans Memorial, 641 W Dearborn St., Englewood. Everyone is invited.
• At 6:30 p.m., the North Port Art Center will host the Sgt. Phillip S. Moore Scholarship Reception. Moore is a veteran and served three combat deployments who suffers from PTSD and color blindness but has used art as a rehabilitation outlet.
• The Gallery at North Port is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 3 p.m. at 1322 N. Main St., North Port.
• Deep Creek Elks Lodge 2763 will have a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the post, 1133 Capricorn Blvd., Deep Creek. The lodge will offer free pulled pork barbecue lunches at no cost from noon to 2 p.m. Non-veteran guests can partake of the regularly priced menu.
• A ceremony is set for 11 a.m. in Patriots Park, Venice. The event will include speeches by local dignitaries, including Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube. The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble will perform. American Legion Post 159 is hosting the event.
• Brian Gurl and Michele Pruyn celebrate Veterans Day in Venice with a concert featuring a five-piece band performing songs by Woody Guthrie, Irving Berlin, Elvis Presley, Lee Greenwood and more, highlighted by a tribute to the country’s veterans. The 7 p.m. show will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice.
We’re sure there are even more events planned today at service clubs, maybe churches and in local communities. The number of special celebrations should not surprise anyone. We love our veterans. They should be proud of their service and of the local communities which honor them today.
