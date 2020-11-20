OUR POSITION: It is only fitting that Charlotte County and Southwest Florida honor our Vietnam veterans.
There’s going to be a lot of noise this weekend. But you shouldn’t mind.
You’ll hear bands marching down Edgewater Drive, helicopters flying over them, motorcycles roaring down our roads, and music — lots of music.
It’s all part of Charlotte County’s Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2020 Celebration. The six-day event started Monday when volunteers began reading the names of the more than 58,000 military men and women etched into the Southwest Florida Vietnam Memorial Wall in Punta Gorda.
The reading ends around noon today with a brief ceremony at the wall. The invocation will be by 47-year veteran, Monsignor Philip W. Hill, (U.S. Army Colonel, Ret.) There will be a wreath laying ceremony with special guest, Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient, SFC (ret) Melvin Morris, Taps and a 21-gun salute.
After that, everyone can adjourn to the Tiki Hut at the Four Points Sheraton hotel on the Punta Gorda waterfront. A free concert by talented performers like Chris Noel, James Marvell, Bobby G. Rice, Butch Gerace & The BackStreet USA Band and Tomey Sellars begins around 2 p.m. And it’s free.
The main events are Saturday when a military parade featuring local high school bands, military vehicles and a fly-over by helicopters, makes its way from the Port Charlotte Beach Complex on Harbor Boulevard to Edgewater Drive to the William R. Gaines, Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
The big show starts around 1 p.m. at the Charlotte County Sports Park. Even more musicians will perform there, including Mike Riley and the BoogieMen, the Jack Michaels Band and others. It all ends that evening with Lee Greenwood bringing his show to town and his singing of his hit “God Bless the USA.” Fireworks will close out the day.
The planning for this event was massive — and made even more difficult after the original date in March was scratched because of the pandemic.
There are dozens of people and even more volunteers we should tip our hat to for pulling this off. The main organizers and people who were most involved in the planning and production were Bill Akins, Steve Lineberry, Sam Taylor and Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
Akins, a Vietnam vet, came up with the idea and pulled together his coalition of friends, veterans and others to help him pull it off. Lineberry handled the publicity. Taylor was the parade chairman and Deutsch, veterans liaison for the County Commission, made sure all the proper authorities were on board.
Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are home to thousands of veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf wars and Afghanistan. We owe them in so many ways for going to war for our nation, our freedom and our way of life that we cherish so much.
Vietnam vets are especially due a celebration. The unpopular war denied them the praise and recognition for their battles when they made it home.
Kudos to Akins and all the people involved in planning and pulling off a truly impressive number of events this week. They should all take a bow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.