OUR POSITION: Let’s stop the annual fight over funding Visit Florida and give them a five-year guarantee at the current funding level.
Visit Florida, the state program charged with drawing tourists, is gearing up to fight for its financial life.
And that’s nothing new.
It seems each year, the state’s official tourism agency has to justify its expenditures and tell lawmakers why it’s important in order to get funding from the Legislature. Last year, legislators cut funding from $76 million to $50 million, yet Visit Florida was able to do some pretty neat things with that money.
Besides a record number of visitors in 2019, the agency was able to work out a tourism agreement with Israel after a trip there and handed out some money for hurricane relief.
Charlotte County was among areas benefiting from using its tourism tax money to partner with Visit Florida to tout its “outdoor experience.” A record 656,202 visitors came to Charlotte County last year. And, they spent $417 million here — which in terms of economic benefit amounted to $619 million.
Despite all the good news, there are many in the Legislature — most notably House Speaker Jose Oliva — who feel the money given Visit Florida is a waste. He argues that each county raises its own tourism money from taxes and the mission of Visit Florida is redundant. He also points out the record numbers for people who are drawn to Florida for its weather and beaches. You don’t need Visit Florida to remind people we have great weather and beaches. Or, do you?
We lean toward agreeing with Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County and also a Visit Florida board member.
In an interview with Florida Politics, Haley talked about the good Visit Florida does and the need for something more substantial than an annual contract that can be yanked out from under their feet at the whim of lawmakers.
She said Visit Florida must do multiyear strategic planning, which is obviously difficult if you can only count on year-to-year funding.
“But if you have a family, how long can you continue to work for an organization fighting every year for reauthorization?” she said. “If we continue this way we will see talent leaving ... It’s a large and complex state, It’s great to have people in there who understand the problems of different regions.”
She makes a good point. Whether you’re talking about the Keys, the Panhandle or the amusement park mecca in Orlando, Florida has a variety of attractions. To market each successfully takes some planning, initiative and originality.
She used her own experiences in Sarasota County to point out the importance of a state organization.
“We really depend on cooperative marketing opportunities that we put dollars into with Visit Florida and which have a much greater reach than we could do on our own,” she said in the interview.
Cutting $26 million from Visit Florida’s budget last year was probably a good thing. It forced the organization to eliminate waste and to look for more efficient ways to do its job.
But, we believe Visit Florida has value. Florida can’t sit on its hands and expect people to continue to come here and ignore other destinations in the U.S. and overseas. Give Visit Florida a five-year contract at its current $50 million funding. Then sit back and see how that works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.