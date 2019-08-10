Not everyone can say their mom or dad read them bedtime stories. Or, read to them at all for that matter.
But we’d be willing to bet those who shared reading time with their parents have fond memories. And, maybe the experience helped them become good readers themselves.
That’s sorta the idea behind Charlotte County Schools’ and Big Brothers Big Sisters’ program called Big Reading Buddies. The idea is to pair an adult with an elementary school student to help them with their reading.
It’s no secret young students who become good readers find school work much easier and typically make better grades and/or embrace school in a positive light.
The official purpose of the program is to mentor children and develop a friendship that will increase the student’s reading comprehension.
The program started out at Peace River Elementary School and has expanded to all 10 elementary schools in Charlotte County. According to a Sun story by Brianna Kwasnik, there are 45 students in the three year-round schools who are registered and looking for a reading buddy.
So far, 30 of them have an adult buddy to read with them. When other elementary schools begin Aug. 12, the need for volunteers will surely soar.
All you have to do is volunteer one hour a week, show up, read some and encourage the student to read to you. You must be 18 or older, interview with Big Brothers Big Sisters, have an in-house Level II Background Screening and have a yearly reference and local driving history check.
To sign up, contact the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters at 941-764-5812 or mnelson@bbbssun.org. Orientation dates begin Aug. 15.
Do it for the kids.
