OUR POSITION: We must realize and address the dire need of so many for basic food supplies while praising the volunteers working to meet the demand.
Angie Matthiessen got a call Wednesday from Church of the Nazerene about a truck load of vegetables that just arrived. She made a couple of calls. The vegetables were gone in no time.
That’s not unusual according to Matthiessen, executive director of Charlotte County United Way.
Food is equivalent to cash for thousands of needy, hungry people in Southwest Florida — and the nation — right now.
The pictures you see on national TV of cars lined up for miles in Texas and big cities with people needing food is necessarily happening here. But the need is still great — moreso even than the Great Recession of 2007-2011.
Joe Sabatino, chair of the Community Organized Against Disaster (COAD) task force, said it’s not unusual for 400 cars to line up on food distribution days in Charlotte County. St. Vincent de Paul, Deep Creek Church and the Lions Club were operating food giveaways twice a week here.
“It is absolutely amazing (the demand for food),” said Carrie Walsh, director of Charlotte County’s Human Services.
Thankfully, COAD, All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, a number of food pantries and churches are meeting the challenge. But they need all the help they can get — especially if Congress fails to pass a stimulus bill. Already, money from the last stimulus has run out and the supply of food COAD and others were receiving from CARES act funding has stopped, at least for now.
Sandra Frank, CEO of All Faiths Food Bank which covers the need in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, said the problem is incredible.
“What is happening nationally, we are experiencing the same thing here,” she said. “The demand is at historic levels and it is not letting up.”
Frank said All Faiths is seeing a 120% increase in the need for food. And, she added, 35% of those needing help are new to the program — and most of them are families who have lost jobs or are underemployed. Only 8% of the food is going to the homeless she estimated.
“We gave out 11.9 million pounds of food in 2019 and we have given out about 24 million pounds this year,” Frank said. “As soon as the food comes in, it goes out.” Frank said DeSoto County has an especially acute need for help.
Those hit hardest are people working in the entertainment, service and restaurant businesses that were shut down for a while — or still are — during the pandemic. Many businesses have cut back on staff and some businesses have shut down entirely. Returning to work has been a challenge for many of those who were laid off or found themselves without a job.
“(Charlotte County) handed out 171,000 pounds of food last week,” Matthissen said. “Luckily we have 23 active food banks in the county and then we have Harry Chapin (which distributes food to a six-county area including Charlotte County.”
Between April 1 and Oct. 31, Harry Chapin Food Bank distributed 532,799 pounds of food in Charlotte County. That served 13,512 families or 43,099 individuals — many of them, of course, who were served multiple times.
There are various sources of meals for those in need including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Charlotte County which sponsors dinners for families three nights a week.
“We are blessed to have a good network for those who need food here in Charlotte County,” Sabatino said. “If Congress does not pass some relief we will rely more on St. Vincent de Paul, the Homeless Coalition, churches and so on.
“I would rank Charlotte County in the top 5% in the nation for how we function and provide services,” he said.
Let’s be thankful for the volunteers and organizations working so hard to keep people from going hungry.
