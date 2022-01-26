OUR POSITION: The 1-mill property tax referendum to help Sarasota County schools is just as important and deserving of support as it has been for the past several years.
It’s almost time for Sarasota County voters to make their every-four-years trek to the polls to cast a ballot in the Sarasota County School District’s additional 1-mill property tax referendum.
County voters have been taxing themselves an extra 1 mill — $1 on every $1,000 of assessed value — to support their schools since 2002. The additional tax has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars over the years, including $71.6 million in the current school year.
Schools in Florida are largely funded by property taxes — 62% of the budget here. The system contains obvious inequities, and even in a well-to-do county like Sarasota there isn’t enough money for the staffing and programs the district and families think are essential.
Belt-tightening in lean times threatened cuts in counseling, the arts and other areas that, strictly speaking, weren’t one of the three classic R’s of education but that engaged students and better prepared them for college and life.
That’s where the referendum came in.
Teachers got raises. Programs were funded. Money was available to expand the school day by 30 minutes, adding the equivalent of 18 extra days a year.
The referendum funds summer learning programs, as well as technology support professionals in each school and reading recovery teachers in some of them.
The extra money has played a significant role in making Sarasota County one of only two school districts in the state to receive an A grade from the Florida Department of Education every year since 2004, when grading began.
That’s all well and good, you may be thinking, but what has the referendum done for my school? Go to SarasotaCountySchools.net and click on “Referendum Info” to see. Here’s a snapshot.
If you have a student at Englewood Elementary, your school received $583,286 referendum dollars this year. Among other positions, it has funded art, music, science and reading teachers and a library media aide.
Heron Creek Middle School, in North Port, got $1,032,461 this year, with the money going to teachers, counselors, a career advisor and an English to Speakers of Other Languages liaison, among others.
Venice High received $2,302,552, which pays for three music teachers, six counselors, four art teachers and four campus security monitors, among other positions.
Special and charter schools also share in the revenue, and an independent citizen’s financial oversight committee monitors all the expenditures.
Enhancing school funding is something county residents can agree on. The referendum typically passes by a comfortable margin at each vote, and set a record of 79% approval at the last one.
We hope to see a similar result this year.
It may be tempting to try to use the referendum to try to make a political statement related to the pandemic, but the reality would still be that the money it brings in is essential to maintaining the quality schools the district is known for. Who doesn’t want that?
We urge you to vote to extend the 1-mill tax on March 8. Register to vote by Feb. 7 if you haven’t already done so.
And we urge the School Board to hold the next referendum at the general election, avoiding the extra expense of a special one. We know the argument; we’re not convinced.
