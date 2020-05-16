No one knows what our post-COVID-19 world will look like, because we’re still far from having this outbreak under control and from having a vaccine.
It’s safe to say, though, that some of the changes made to cope with it will carry over because they’re an improvement over the way things were done before.
The Sarasota County School Board can add to the list next week by moving the school tax referendum to the November ballot. In fact, this is a change that’s long overdue.
The tax adds 1 mill — $1 per $1,000 of assessed value — to property tax bills. It gives the district an extra $60 million a year and has enabled it to extend the school day, raise teacher salaries and fund arts and music programs, among other things. It’s a significant factor in the A grade the district earns every year.
Renewed most recently in 2018, the tax doesn’t need to be voted on again until 2022. But by putting it on the November ballot instead of holding a referendum in March 2022 the district could save $300,000 in a time of great financial uncertainty.
The rationale for the separate referendum is that having the tax appear on a limited ballot focuses voter attention and keeps it from getting lost among political races, constitutional amendments and such.
The tax was first adopted in 2002 with 63% approval. It was renewed in 2006 (59%), 2010 (66%), 2014 (77%) and 2018 (nearly 79%), so maybe the strategy works. But what we have here is correlation, not causation.
School Board Member Jane Goodwin says spending $300,000 to get $60 million a year for four years is a good return on investment, and she’s right. But getting $60 million for free is a better one. That $300,000 could be put to better use. Multiplied by five referendums, it’s a lot of money.
Yes, there’s a possibility that some people may miss the tax item on the ballot. But we give county voters more credit than to predict a drop-off so big that it might threaten renewal of a tax strongly approved five times.
Goodwin and colleagues Shirley Brown and Caroline Zucker also say the board needs to prioritize hiring a new superintendent, who will need time to get acclimated before weighing in on the tax. A vote in November is too soon for that, they say.
It would be nice to have a superintendent in place, but is the use of the money going to change that much under new leadership?
Yes, it’s uncertain how much campaigning will be possible on the referendum. Public forums may not be an option. But even if we’re still under, or back under, a stay-at-home order, it wouldn’t preclude putting out signs, buying ads, posting on social media, sending mailers and otherwise getting the word out.
The real wild card this year is probably the economy. Even a popular tax might be vulnerable in tough times. But we’re confident that its proponents can make the case for it, especially now. Key to that is reminding people that approving it maintains the status quo while rejecting it would hurt students.
School board, let’s vote in November.
