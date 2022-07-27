OUR POSITION: Voters need to ignore the trash talk and look for answers from candidates about real issues that impact our daily lives.
It’s that time of year again in Florida.
Campaign season is near high gear with the Aug. 23 primary on the horizon.
That and the November general elections for governor and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s seat translate into a deluge of political television ads, mailers, robocalls and push polls trying to influence voters.
We know the trend too well — negative attacks are the favored communications weapon among partisan combatants.
We’ve already seen Republicans going after President Joe Biden over inflation and the economy and Democratic Senate challenger U.S. Rep. Val Demings on crime and public safety.
Democrats are aiming at Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis over his populist conservative stances on abortion and the controversial Parents Rights in Education (or Don’t Say Gay) law that restricts kindergarten through third grade public school teachers from delving into sexual orientation and gender identity.
Negative ads, robocalls and mailers, especially to seniors, are becoming Florida tradition like alligators, Key lime pie, grouper and low payrolls and attendance for the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins. And, it’s a tradition Floridians should help ditch.
The ad game is too often just that — a game.
Ad buys and mailers are part and parcel of contemporary partisan politics. It recently hit home in Charlotte County where negative mailers attacked County Commissioner Chris Constance.
The negativity and toxicity of our discourse have been around for years but have been magnified in the Trump era. Trump’s acolytes and adversaries have sought to emulate the brash style on the campaign trail and social media. We too often treat political discourse like professional wrestling trash talk or sports radio hot takes.
Political toxins are also discouraging others from running for office at all. That leaves too many races in Florida and across the country with limited or no competition. Two Florida House seats are great examples as Reps. Michael Grant and Spencer Roach, both Republicans who represent Charlotte County, return to Tallahassee with no opponents in their way.
We think competition and new ideas, even some uncomfortable ones that challenge the political and other establishments, are healthier than unchallenged and unencumbered incumbents.
Both parties increasingly lack viable internal options to their status quos. Centrist Democrats seem almost extinct and there’s been ominous silence during Russia’s war in Ukraine and billions of dollars the U.S. is spending there.
On the right, the GOP is increasingly the party of Trump and populists such as DeSantis with establishment neoconservatives myopically focused on the Jan. 6 hearings more than other top issues for voters.
Voters (and others including the media) need to stop getting pulled into the partisan bickering. We need to press candidates and campaigns for answers to issues — especially ones that take them out of their partisan comfort zones and ideological talking points.
What are their plans for affordable housing as rents and food prices skyrocket and inflation takes its toll on Florida households?
Where are the restaurant, hotel, bar and other tourism and service workers so key to the economy going to live if they are continually priced out of apartments and mortgages?
The June Consumer Price Index showed a 9.1% inflation rate nationally and a 10.6% in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
One of Florida’s competitive advantages has been its cheaper costs than New York, Chicago and California.
Double-digit inflation across the state threatens to hurt those competitive advantages as well as quality of life for seniors and retirees.
Florida voters deserve better than the partisan playbooks and trash-talking.
We need our media and voters to press candidates, both blue and red, right and left, to eschew boilerplate talking points and offer real answers for real-life issues.
