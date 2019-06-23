OUR POSITION: It's encouraging that Charlotte County Commission members seem to be dedicated to bringing more affordable housing here.
Someone working for minimum wage in Charlotte, Sarasota or even DeSoto counties would have to work more than 100 hours a week to earn enough money to pay the average rent for a two-bedroom home or apartment.
Doesn't leave much time to care for the kids does it?
Thankfully, jobs that only pay Florida's minimum wage of $8.46 cents are becoming rare. Still, it is difficult in our tri-county area to find a job in retail, landscaping and service-related fields that pays more than $9 or $10 an hour. And that can make it really tough to pay the bills without taking a second, or even third, job.
In a report compiled last year by Together Charlotte, the median (half higher, half lower) rent for a two-bedroom home or apartment in Charlotte County was $1,250. According to Rentcafe, the average rent for a similar dwelling in North Port is $1,184 and a somewhat surprising $1,396 in DeSoto County.
The story is the same throughout Florida. A recent story in the Tampa Bay Times pointed out the average rent there for a two-bedroom was $1,133 — a bargain in Charlotte County — and that a person would have to earn more than $21 an hour to afford it.
We've documented the difficulties with affordable housing for years, it seems. The problem is not one that is being ignored. Several nonprofits, like Together Charlotte, are working to alleviate the scarcity of affordable housing.
Just this week, Charlotte County commissioners repeated their commitment to the same cause — saying they would like to add 3,650 affordable housing units.
Commissioners addressed several long-term concerns in a Tuesday meeting — including water quality and boosting enrollment in career programs. Affordable housing got a lot of attention. Answers to the dilemma, however, are difficult to latch onto.
"I was all excited that you guys were going to come up with some great new innovative idea, a light bulb would go off and we'd have answers, but in all honesty, we're sort of kind of where we've been," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said to staff in a Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
"What we need from (staff) is to give us a list and say these are the things we've got to do. Prioritize it. What is this going to cost us. Justify the cost," he said. "Everybody's saying we need affordable housing, but if you listen real carefully, you'll hear what they're also saying is, 'Not in my backyard.'"
Commissioners discussed some ideas.
Among them were:
• Paying sewage connection fees for anyone who would build affordable housing.
• Waiving impact fees for construction of affordable housing, if a new state law allows counties to do so.
• Using the sale of the county's surplus land to cover costs for developers.
• Finding nonprofits willing to build affordable housing on county land.
All of these ideas sound solid. Affordable housing is not a big money-maker for developers so it's no surprise builders aren't lining up to begin construction — even as we hold out hope that Murdock Village will include at least a sampling of cheaper rental units when ground is finally broken there.
Meanwhile, it's a problem that is not going away anytime soon.
