OUR POSITION: The state Legislature is allowing counties to waive impact fees as a tool to create more affordable housing. The only feasible approach would be to waive those fees on multi-family housing.
Last week Charlotte County commissioners heard a report from Claire Jubb, community development director, on the possibility of waiving impact fees to create more affordable housing. The problem is, they were considering single family homes — some starting at around $265,000.
Their conversation needed to end at that number or anything near that. No formula they could come up with makes any home in that price range affordable.
Jubb’s well-meaning research tried to show that someone buying a home around that price or below would have a monthly payment of $1,249 which is about 30% of the income of a family of four earning 120% of the area’s median income.
There are serious issues with that example.
First off, the monthly payment on a home of $265,000, even after a 20-percent down payment, would be about $1,360 at 30-year fixed 3.87% interest rate. And that does not include utilities, which should be included when formulating house payments that are affordable using median income figures.
Second, it would be difficult to find any family who needs affordable housing that could come up with a down payment of $53,000.
Of course, the numbers Jubb used are just an example and she is well aware that many of the homes that might be available in the “affordable” range would be much less.
“I just wanted to give the board something for an illustration,” she said.
The goal of the County Commission is to find some way to provide housing for those with salaries mostly in the $20,000 to $50,000 range. That takes in a broad range of professions in Charlotte County, which is readily recognized as a place with lower salaries than the national average and fewer college graduates in the workforce.
Affordable housing issues have been kicked around for years as many despise the term “affordable.” The fact is clear, however, that we need housing for the way-too-many people who cannot afford the high rents in our county.
The one exception where waiving fees on single-family homes that makes sense is Habitat for Humanity. That possibility should remain in the conversation.
Those who are keeping an eye on the affordable housing struggle would love for people to be able to buy a home and make affordable payments instead of rent. Owners, on a whole, take more pride in their property and invest in its improvement. But, for that to happen is just not feasible with the down payment requirements, credit checks, utility deposits and all the ancillary costs that go into buying a home.
Jubb and commissioners should quickly turn their focus to multi-family housing.
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is due to meet Thursday. Surely with their experience with this problem, they too will realize the resolution needs to focus on multi-family housing.
When the County Commission looks at the issue again during a November workshop, we would like to see a plan for enticing developers who can build multi-family housing without the burden of impact fees.
