We say that somewhat in jest, but the election of former Charlotte High School football coach Binky Waldrop to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame should have never really been in doubt. It just took two years after he retired from coaching to make it happen.
Waldrop — the first coach from Charlotte County to enter the HOF — officially accepted the honor last week, and it was earned through 20 years of hard work and success. He set a standard of excellence for all area football coaches to aspire to.
A former player for the CHS Tarpons, Waldrop began his career interestingly enough at rival Port Charlotte High. He took the head job at Charlotte High in 1999. It would be his first and last head coaching job.
Over the next 20 years his Tarpons’ teams would go 168-72 with 17 playoff appearances and nine district titles.
When he accepted the award, he had plenty of praise for his former assistants, his players and the school’s administration.
“What a great administration I’ve always had to work with at Charlotte High School that supported and always understood what football meant to the community,” he said in a Daily Sun story by Patrick Obley.
It was no surprise that, according to Obley’s story, about 50 people showed up at the HOF ceremony to support Waldrop at the Daytona Beach Hilton Oceanwalk Resort. FACA officials said it was the largest contingent of supporters they recall at one of the annual events.
Those people love Waldrop not just for his success on the field but for the interest he took in his players and in the community where he did things off the field like raising money each year for cancer research.
