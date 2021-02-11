Of all the many, hard-working,well-meaning nonprofits in Southwest Florida, one that stands out to us is the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
The group is made up of four St. Vincent de Paul conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St, Maximillian Kolbe, and San Antonio) and its all-volunteer work to help those less fortunate is multi-faceted. Among the assistance its members provide is a food bank, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and financial assistance to pay bills and prevent homelessness to those who qualify. If you ever have the chance you should visit their site at 25200 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
The coronavirus pandemic has added to the burden the good people at St. Vincent de Paul struggle to overcome. With so many people out of work or having their hours cut back, more and more of them are looking to the charity to help them in so many ways.
One of the main fundraisers each year for St. Vincent de Paul is the annual Walk for the Poor. The nonprofit uses the event to not only raise much-needed funds but to raise awareness of the great need in the Charlotte County area to help those with less.
The walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday (registration at 8 a.m.), starting at Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Participants will walk along the Trabue Harbor Walk or the northbound U.S. 41 bridge — depending on their preference and their physical condition.
Every penny of donations and money raised from the walk will be used to help the needy in Charlotte County.
For more information call: 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit the website at https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
If you want a little exercise and/or have some money to spare this is a great opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives.
