OUR POSITION: Jesus Loves Me ministry in Charlotte County sometimes flies under the radar but does a lot of good for people in need.
A 14-year-old ministry renamed Jesus Loves Me embraces the challenge of helping the displaced and homeless in our community.
It’s done so through grants, donations and the help of local churches even as Hurricane Ian has seemingly doubled the burden with more and more people and families resorting to their cars and tents for shelter.
“Friday, we had more than double the normal number of people needing a shower and coming for lunch,” said Ashley Brantley, who heads up the ministry. “We have so many people that were doing their best to stay in homes that were just unlivable, but they had to move out.
“It’s been so discouraging for them. But they knew they could come here.”
Along with the Homeless Coalition and other nonprofits, Jesus Loves Me has been at the forefront of providing meals, showers and transitional housing for people with no place to live. It’s not a homeless shelter but more of a day care center where people can work with counselors, get a meal and a shower.
The building they operate out of, 1734 Cedarwood St. in Port Charlotte, was donated by a couple who “felt they were led by God to purchase it for us,” Brantley said.
The facility has been expanded to add storage, showers and a laundry room.
“We have case managers that go out to people (who can’t get to us),” Brantley said. “We have Charlotte Behavioral Health people here and use Telehealth so our clients don’t have to go to Punta Gorda. And we work with other agencies like On the Spot Aid, which performs a great service.”
Jesus Loves Me has begun spreading its angel’s wings into the Englewood and North Port communities.
“We engage clients in a multitude of ways,” Brantley said. “There are a lot of people in those communities (Englewood and North Port) who can’t get to us. Last year we served 362 different people just in Port Charlotte and over 425 when you add the people from those communities.”
Jesus Loves Me has its own challenges, like replacing its roof.
It hopes to meet those goals, and get funds and supplies like clothes and bedding, through two fundraisers scheduled this month.
The first is a winter outreach for donations of clothes, sleeping bags, comforters, blankets, tents, gloves, tennis shoes and new or clean jeans and socks. People are asked to bring those donations to the Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, or the Franz Ross YMCA Park Branch, 19333 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte, on Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can call 941-629-9622 for more information on that.
Then, on Jan. 21, Jesus Loves Me is sponsoring a “Walk for Them” at the Rotonda Community Park, 100 Rotonda Blvd. E. in Rotonda West. Last year 102 people showed up for the walk to raise money.
“This year we’ve only had 52 sign up (as of Jan. 4) but that’s probably because people are dealing with their hurricane issues and the holidays,” Brantley said. “We are hoping to raise $50,000 this year for our general operation needs and repairs that must be done to the building.”
Brantley is confident more people will sign up soon.
If not, she said her team will approach its challenges “with grace and compassion,” as they always have.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.