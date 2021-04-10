If you want a job, you have no excuse to be unemployed in Southwest Florida.
“Hiring Now” signs are up at just about every business — especially restaurants and construction companies. And, if for some reason you’ve been hesitant to look for a job, you might want to note that starting April 26 the state is requiring anyone collecting unemployment to provide proof they are job hunting.
To make it easier, there are two job fairs planned this month that can pair up anyone needing work with an employer who will be more than happy to meet you.
The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is planning a job fair, 1 to 3 p.m. April 26 at the chamber’s office, 601 S. Indiana Ave., in Englewood.
“These are not just entry-level jobs,” chamber Executive Director Doug Izzo said in a recent The Daily Sun story.
There will be representatives from the restaurant, insurance, nonprofits and other business fields and many of them will be offering bonuses to sign up and benefits like health insurance.
For those who cannot attend the job fair, or for more information, call the chamber at 941-474-5511 or email Izzo at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com.
A second job fair is planned the following day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 27, at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center, located at 6050 Porter Way, Sarasota. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring this event in hopes of recruiting communications operators for the Emergency Operations Bureau. Interested candidates must bring a completed application and plan on spending two hours in the Public Safety Communications Center.
The starting salary for a 911 operator is $42,151 or $17.89 per hour, based on a 12-hour shift schedule.
