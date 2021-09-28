OUR POSITION: The scarcity of workers is impacting the Charlotte County Community Services Department and it’s difficult to understand why.
Most people hear about the difficulties businesses are having finding employees and shrug it off. But, when it begins to impact their daily life, that’s a different matter.
So it’s likely people in Englewood, for example, are not happy about the closing of the popular Tringali Recreation Center because of a lack of staff. No more exercise classes, no basketball games — nothing. It’s shut down. And when it may reopen is anyone’s guess.
“I am hoping this is not long term, and that we do not have to cut more services,” said Erin Murphy, recreation superintendent for Charlotte County Community Services.
Our first reaction was “who doesn’t want to work at a rec center? You get paid to roll out the basketballs, sweep the floor and make sure no one is fighting over a hard foul.” Of course, there’s more to the job than that, and we don’t want to make light of the people who take on the responsibilities of directing recreation at county pools, gymnasiums and beaches.
But still, $14.26 an hour to have fun?
“We are in the business of fun,” Murphy said, agreeing she finds it difficult to imagine no one wants the job. “I have worked my entire career in recreation and the only other time I remember a problem hiring people was for summer camp counselors.”
Murphy said there are usually eight part-time employees, one full-time employee and herself at Tringali. When the decision was made to close it down, she was down to herself and three part-timers.
And the problem isn’t just in the recreation department. In all, there are 126 job openings in Charlotte County Community Services.
The county tried an aggressive approach recently, hosting a virtual job fair.
“We had 32 people sign up to be interviewed but only 10 (showed up),” Murphy said, adding the county hired three of them.
In a Daily Sun story by Sue Wade on Sept. 20, several members of an exercise class voiced their displeasure about being shut out from their regular meeting at Tringali. One class participant wrote a letter to the Community Services Department imploring those in charge to find a solution.
“As a longtime resident of Englewood, the Tringali Recreation Center has been a vital part of the community and my life for years...I have watched seniors walk and do lunges and biceps curls and make friends and grow stronger through the efforts and availability of the classes...” read a portion of the letter.
Murphy, who has relocated to Centennial Park, said she hopes things turn around soon.
Meanwhile, if you want a job that may help keep you fit, go on the Charlotte County government website under Community Services and search for job openings. It’s a great way to pick up extra money, meet new friends and possibly even try a new diversion.
