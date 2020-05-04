The Public Service Commission did what it is suppose to do Tuesday. It agreed to allow electric utilities to pass on their savings onto their customers.
There was never any doubt — nor should there have been — that decision would be made.
After all, utilities are required to pass along savings to customers when their own fuel costs drop. The normal procedure, however, is to return the money in small doses over a longer period of time.
In this case, three of the four privately owned electric companies involved plan to give the money back by lowering bills in the month of May. While the return to customers might not be huge in most instances, any relief — as summer months and higher electric costs approach — will be welcome.
Under the plan approved Tuesday, customers of Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida and Gulf Power will see a reduction in their bills in May while savings will be spread over a longer period for customers of Tampa Electric Co.
The savings have resulted from lower than normal costs for natural gas used by the utilities to fuel their plants. The companies, to their credit, wanted to quickly return the money to consumers who are dealing with job losses and other financial hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the entire state there are 21 public utilities that plan to cut customers’ electric bills — discounts that may amount to as much as $60 million over several months.
We have been critical of state utilities in the past, holding their feet to the fire when we felt they unnecessarily gouged consumers for costs they should have absorbed. In this case we applaud the utilities for a timely respite for their customers.
