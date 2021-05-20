OUR POSITION: We’re waiting on the study to be completed before we warm up to the idea of converting wastewater to drinking water in North Port.
Water is becoming more and more precious as the population in Southwest Florida grows. We’re going to need more water and, even though the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority has done a great job of planning ahead, we don’t blame anyone for fretting over the prospects of our needs outweighing our supply.
Still, the idea of turning toilet water into drinking water can be a little repugnant.
And that’s why the North Port City Commission is paying for an extensive study before pursuing the idea. Commissioners voted 3-2 recently to spend $249,990 on a feasibility study on the cost and the logic of turning reclaimed water into potable use.
Commissioner Barbara Langdon made the motion to conduct the study. She is trying to be proactive. There’s nothing wrong with that.
“You can’t wait until you have a problem to figure out how to solve it,” she told fellow commissioners. That’s the kind of thinking taxpayers pay for.
The study was mired in the commissioners’ consent agenda until Commissioner Debbie McDowell asked to pull it for discussion. She didn’t want anyone thinking commissioners were trying to hide something. Again, that’s what taxpayers pay commissioners to do — be transparent.
Mayor Jill Luke said the city of Altamonte Springs, Florida has used reclaimed water for some time. It’s true that reclaimed water is useful. It’s used here to irrigate golf courses.
Altamonte Springs, according to its official website, uses it for: Irrigation of lawns, landscapes and golf courses; street-sweeping operations; decorative fountains; dust control; groundwater recharge and cooling for industrial purposes.
That city says reclaimed water cannot be used for: Body contact recreation like swimming or cooking and drinking.
The city website makes it clear “do not connect house pipes (drinking water) to the reclaimed water (irrigation pipes).”
It’s probably advice no one needs to hear. Common sense should prevail.
And, of course, no one in North Port is considering using reclaimed water for swimming or drinking.
The study is supposed to determine to what extent wastewater can be cleaned up and used for purposes besides irrigation and other such uses.
Mike Acosta, utilities engineer for the city, said reverse osmosis is used now to treat water. He stated in a Daily Sun story that the effluent derived through that process is better quality and would be easier to treat than surface water in the Myakkaahatchee Creek and Cocoplum Waterway where the city draws much of its water supply now.
Acosta said the city produces about 2 million gallons of effluent a day. It uses half that and the other million gallons is injected into deep underground wells, which he insists is wasteful.
A Fort Myers firm has been tabbed to complete the study with North Port and the Southwest Florida Water Management District splitting the cost. Edit*052021*
McDowell believes the money would be better spent on a water conservation campaign. We agree the campaign is a good idea. How much it would actually influence people to turn the faucet off while brushing their teeth or to quit watering their lawn is suspect however.
We’ll be anxious to hear the results of the study. At best, however, it may be hard to convince North Port residents the water they flush can be used again to quench their thirst.
