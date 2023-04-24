OUR POSITION: All of us should be aware of turtles nesting on our gulf shores and follow guidelines for how we can help them survive.
It seems it was just a few weeks ago we were talking about the near-record number of turtles hatched on our Southwest Florida shores.
But another turtle nesting season has arrived with Mote Marine Laboratory documenting the first nest of the season on Casey Key, north of Venice in Nokomis, last Tuesday. Officially, however, the beginning of nesting season does not start for another week to 10 days.
Normally, the sea turtle patrol volunteers would not begin walking the beaches in the early morning until around May 1. The season lasts through summer and ends around Oct. 31.
Two volunteers, who spoke with The Daily Sun last week, said they have already begun their scouting of Casey Key Beach.
They won’t be lonely The Coastal Wildlife Club, which numbers about 140, had members patrolling the beaches in Englewood and the barrier islands April 15.
These volunteers mark and record new nests and put up stakes and warning tape to keep people from disturbing a nest.
Nesting usually occurs late at night with females coming ashore to dig a nest, laying as many as 100 eggs and returning to the water.
Boaters also must be aware of mating pairs that are normally seen on top of the water and can be easily injured by boats.
There are simple guidelines we should all follow such as turning off lights at night, especially later in the season, so hatchlings do not become confused as they try to get to the water. Also, keep dogs on a leash while walking on the beach and if you see a nest do not try to uncover it or in any way disturb it.
