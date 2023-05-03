OUR POSITION: Kudos to county commissioners for continuing to support two great events.
Charlotte County commissioners are accustomed to having groups come to them, hat in hand, to help with funding for their events or their mission. Not every request can be granted and commissioners have become more selective in the past few years.
The unanimous vote last week, however, to give a $50,000 in-kind contribution each to the Englewood Beach Waterfest and the Florida International Air Show was an easy decision.
Taxpayers’ money is not handed out on a whim. Each petitioner for county funds must qualify and earn a certain number of points based on criteria set by the County Commission.
Points are added up based on success in bringing visitors to fill hotel rooms, economic impact on the county as a whole, a business plan and profits made.
Both events are, of course, staged outdoors and their success is privy to weather conditions.
The Waterfest has been plagued by red tide and Hurricane Ian, not to mention COVID, and lost money in 2022. But the overall economic impact — which included $6.5 million spent on hotel stays, in restaurants and shopping — made the county’s contribution pay off.
The Air Show needs good weather to succeed also. Heavy rain not only dampens enthusiasm for people to attend but can ground the planes and even cancel the show.
Both events are huge draws that bring thousands of people to Charlotte County every year — on top of the many residents here who support Waterfest and the Air Show.
The two events have earned a reputation throughout Florida as something you have to see.
We all should take pride that Charlotte County can offer such entertainment. Kudos to commissioners for their continued support.
