Charlotte County Schools is asking voters to continue their support for the education of our children by extending a 1 mill tax on property for the next four years.

Four years ago, voters easily passed this referendum to help Charlotte County Schools keep up. They had to keep up with neighboring Sarasota County, a district whose higher pay was a magnet for Charlotte teachers. They also had to keep up academically, falling into the middle of the pack in state testing performances.


