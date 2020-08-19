With a pandemic seemingly always on our mind and the bitterness of the election season dividing neighbors and families, we are thrilled there was some good news recently.
And it came from Tuscan Gardens at Venetia Bay senior living center in Venice. That’s where a team came up with an idea to build a “hugging wall” that allows family members to reach through a plexi-glass-type window through holes designed to allow gloved and covered arms and hands to reach through to a loved one for a hug.
“That’s the first smile I’ve seen from her in months,” Jon Roy said as he embraced his wife, Joann.
“They haven’t been able to hug and really feel their loved ones since March — so this is an opportunity to embrace safely — and to have that touch,” Tuscan Gardens at Venetia Bay Senior Living Executive Director Ali Turner told the Sun.
According to the story by Scott Lawson, to give a hug you must also wear your own set of gloves that Tuscan Gardens provides. You insert your gloves into the rubber gloves and have the opportunity to touch a loved one again.
The Tuscan Gardens crew first tried it on one another before making it an option for residents.
“Everybody that does it cries,” Programming Director Alexis Raptis said.
These tears, however, are tears of joy and those are the best kind. It’s touching that the staff cared enough to come up with such a novel idea. We would hope other assisted living and nursing homes might copy it as we await word from the state on whether or not these facilities may open back up to visitors.
Kudos to Tuscan Gardens at Venetia Bay employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.