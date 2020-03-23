OUR POSITION: There has never been a better time to show appreciation for medical professionals.
Everyone has their own concerns, fears, hardships during this unprecedented national health crisis. So it would be easy to forget the terrific challenge the medical professionals in our communities are facing right now.
These people are getting up every day, hugging their loved ones and going to work in medical offices and hospitals to do what they can to keep us safe from this COVID-19 virus. And, in doing so, they risk their own health.
And not only do these people put their own health on the line but they are working long hours right now as a stream of people seek testing or help, fearing they may have been infected.
We reached out to the heads of our local hospitals and clinics to see how they are handling the challenge.
“Our teams at Fawcett Memorial Hospital come to work every day providing compassionate care and making a difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve, especially when they may be at their weakest,” said Bill Hawley, president and CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital. “Coronavirus however is not an everyday event, and the public concern it’s raising is an important one for us to address. The objective for everyone working in our hospitals, emergency rooms, and other facilities is clear: prevent any avoidable harm for our patients and our caregivers.
“... Our caregivers are rising to the occasion because they understand that now, more than ever, their own actions demonstrate the dedication to their professions and the compassionate care they have for the safety of others.”
Kim Savage, PIO/spokesperson for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, said their team is also working hard to stop the spread of this virus and is connecting with the public in that respect.
“Our staff appreciates the many kind words and offers to help. Your thoughts and prayers keep (our staff’s) spirits and hearts strong as they work around the clock to keep our patients and community safe,” Savage said.
She pointed out the round-the-clock work being done. “Clinicians are caring for people worried about respiratory symptoms, during peak flu season and a time when the hospital is managing record volumes. Laboratories are processing samples for people being tested for COVID-19, completing tests for flu and other respiratory viruses that help rule out COVID-19, while also managing a high volume of diagnostic tests needed for other patients.
“Supply staff are working doubly hard to ensure we have all the protective gear needed for our front line caregivers each day. Facilities teams are working to construct separate areas to safely care for patients under investigation for COVID-19.”
Clinical and IT teams, infection prevention teams and hospital leaders are all stretched.
Dr. David Klein, co-founder and medical director for the Virginia B. Andes free clinic said that facility continues to see patients despite the challenges.
“I’ve never been prouder of all the health care professionals and hospitals,” Klein said. “Virginia B. Andes free clinic remains open and we are carefully taking care of business. It is a burden that we all gladly shoulder.”
Bayfront hospitals in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte are also rising to the challenge.
“We are so proud of and appreciate each and every member of our team and what they do every day for our patients and their families,” said Bevin Holzschuh, director of marketing and PR. “We have been educating our team members on infection prevention protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for COVID-19, just as we do for other types of infectious diseases including proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE). Patient and visitor safety will continue to be our first priority, just as it always is.”
Englewood Community Hospital CEO Michael Ehrat said his medical team is dedicated and ready to meet the challenge.
“On a daily basis, our team at Englewood Community Hospital is prepared to deal with emergencies, including infectious diseases ... We are incredibly proud of our team at ECH for keeping a commitment to our mission and our priority to provide safe, efficient care for our community when you need us.”
Kudos to all our medical professionals for their terrific response to this crisis.
