OUR POSITION: It’s time for local governments to ignore the controversy and do what’s right — pass an order requiring masks in public.
As the number of COVID-19 cases explodes in Florida, local governments must take responsibility to keep their citizens safe, regardless of the message from Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s time we require masks in public. It is the right thing to do as the number of infections soar and the number of beds in hospitals’ ICUs dwindle to dangerous levels.
We have given the governor and others the benefit of the doubt until now. We understand the difficulty enforcing an ordinance requiring people to wear masks. And, we certainly see the resentment from some that anyone can/should/would tell them how to live their life.
But it’s not just their life. As the coronavirus numbers set records each day, the younger people who are most affected are spreading the disease in their communities. And, sooner or later, the most vulnerable people will get sick. The attitude that it’s my decision does not fly when it comes to a disease that is so easily passed from person to person. Individual freedoms do not include a right to risk illness and death to other people.
Since the too-soon attempt to open up businesses, beaches and so on in Florida, our COVID-19 infections have sky rocketed with record numbers almost every day. Just Sunday, 10,059 cases were reported. That brings our numbers (before Monday’s report) up to 200,111. There have been 3,852 deaths. Those same types of numbers convinced the Republican governor of Texas to issue a statewide requirement for masks to be worn.
We cannot accept those deaths as collateral damage. We cannot write off the people suffering in hospitals as the price we have to pay to keep the economy humming.
Many Florida counties have already put executive orders in place requiring masks in public places or when conducting business indoors. They include: Pinellas, Pasco, Alachua, Duval, Broward, Indian River, Hillsborough, Leon, Orange and Osceola counties.
So far, most elected officials in our area have treated such an order like a hot potato. They fear stepping on individuals’ rights.
They need to consider the fact that, as of Monday, area hospitals were facing a shortage of ICU beds and if the numbers continue to go up, Florida’s hospitals will be overwhelmed — the fear that caused Gov. DeSantis to shut down the state in the beginning.
Charlotte County had only four ICU beds available Monday. DeSoto County had one.
Punta Gorda City Council will discuss a mask ordinance Wednesday. Charlotte and Sarasota county commissions have so far rejected the idea. DeSoto County Commission and Arcadia City Council have not put any type of mask requirements on their agendas so far. DeSoto County Administrator Mandy Hines has, however, strongly recommended citizens wear masks. Hines is very worried about the recent spike and the county’s lack of ICU beds.
We agreed originally with most officials that any type of mask ordinance would be near impossible to enforce. That can no longer be used as an excuse.
It’s time to take a firm stand. Order masks to be worn. Even if some get away with ignoring the law, it would send a strong message and encourage, we believe, a majority to adhere to the guidelines.
We are at a critical point in the battle with COVID-19. We must utilize all our options to protect everyone, especially the most vulnerable who may be victims of others’ irresponsibility.
