OUR POSITION: River Road may be the most dangerous highway in Sarasota County and we need to move with more urgency to widen it.
Remember how relieved and happy so many of us were to hear funding for widening River Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 was approved?
The Florida Department of Transportation kicked in $65 million — $12 million from Sarasota County and $52 million in state transportation funds — to widen and improve the two-lane roadway to six lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road and to four lanes from Center Road to I-75.
That seems so long ago — especially for those who have to use the dangerous road often. There has been little progress we can see — so far.
A story in The Daily Sun earlier this week had some good news, though.
State transportation officials have promised to select a contractor for the project in June and have a contract in July to start clearing the roadway and prepare for construction along North River Road this fall. We can only imagine the nightmare it will be to drive the road while construction is going on — but we’ll deal with it considering how wonderful it will be when the work is completed.
Considering the frustration and anguish the fight to get North River Road completed, we believe it’s past time to start planning to widen South River Road, from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard and the Pine Street intersection.
We can almost hear the moans and groans from those who will have to come up with the funding for that project. But it’s no longer a pie-in-the-sky idea. It must be done and the sooner the better.
At least one local politician agrees and has already started thinking of a way to pay for the project and get the ball rolling.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger says he wants to be proactive on getting the other half of River Road improved.
“My goal is to get it accelerated,” Cutsinger told The Daily Sun in a story by Steve Reilly. “I am looking into a variety of funding (options).”
Cutsinger, who lives in Englewood, agrees South River Road is a priority now.
Plans have already been approved for Winchester Ranch, a proposed development on 3,660 acres adjacent to River Road in the Englewood area. The development will eventually bring about 9,000 new homes to the Englewood area and most of those newcomers will be using South River Road to get to where they need to go.
Of course those 9,000 homes won’t be built overnight. It could take two to three decades. But, roads aren’t built overnight either and we need to start planning for South River Road’s improvement now.
Sarasota County, thankfully, already has the right-of-way needed to widen the seven-mile-long roadway — five miles of it located in Sarasota County and another two miles winding within the city limits of North Port.
As Englewood resident Carol McCoy said in Steve Reilly’s story, there can be no more “kicking the can down the road.”
River Road has seen too many accidents — many of them deadly — to shrug off making needed improvements under the cover of “we don’t have the money.”
Let’s start looking for the money now and get moving on planning the future of the entire length of River Road.
