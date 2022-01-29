OUR POSITION: A proposal to build a new bike trail that runs through Gulf Cove is another example of the emphasis on biking in Southwest Florida that makes it such a special place for those who like to pedal their way to health and happiness.
When Charlotte County commissioners approved a proposal by the Florida Department of Transportation to build a bike trail in Charlotte County that would link Myakka State Forest and Gulf Cove, it was a step toward making our area a mecca for bicyclists.
Some are imagining the proposed 11-mile trail could become a link in a statewide trail system called SUN Trail. Those who love to bicycle their way along more exotic paths have hopes and plans for that trail to run along the West Coast of Florida.
What was approved this week is a 12-foot bicycle/pedestrian path that will link the Myakka Forest to State Road 776 and, eventually, U.S. 41 in Murdock. The cost will be $3.6 million, paid for with state and federal transportation funds, according to D’Juan Harris, director for Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization. The MPO is in charge of how the count spends that money.
The money is not there right now, but this approval and designation allows the MPO to, when the money becomes available, use the funding for the trail.
In all, according to a Daily Sun story by Steve Reilly, the trail will take up a 15-foot right of way with a 12-foot roadway. Right of way exists now and no other land acquisition is needed, according to Moe Lavasani, Caltran Engineering Group engineer for the FDOT feasibility study.
Looking into the future, FDOT would like to link bicycle trails in Punta Gorda with the Gulf Cove path and include Placida and Englewood bike trails that could eventually hook up with Sarasota County’s Legacy Trail. That would create a several-miles-long route from Punta Gorda to north of Sarasota.
The Legacy Trail has been very popular to bikers and walkers with 1,800 or more pedestrians and about 240 bicyclists a day taking advantage of the smooth surface that takes them through woods and by waterfronts for a stimulating and scenic experience.
Lavasani said the Gulf Cove trail might average 1,000 walkers and 100 bicyclists a day when completed.
Biking is popular in Florida and, according to Florida Hikes website, there are hundreds of miles of trails that cross the dissect the state that could someday all connect. The Coast to Coast bike path from Titusville to St. Petersburg is one of the most popular and largest. Another popular trail that is nearer is the Suncoast Trail which runs from Tampa through New Port Richey and Spring Hill to just north of Brooksville.
And, if you’re in good physical shape and up for a challenge there is the 108-mile Overseas Heritage Trail that will take you across numerous island stops as it follows the path of the Overseas Railroad to Key West. There are breaks in this trail but the sights and water make up for any inconvenience.
Just thinking about all the possibilities for bike riding is exciting. We think the local trail is a great idea. We can’t wait to see its construction begin and end.
