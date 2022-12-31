OUR POSITION: Every day of the year our community proves its thoughtfulness and generosity and it is especially evident during the holidays.
Once again this holiday season we find our community has opened up its heart and its pocket book to share with others. We thought we would tip our hat to just a few of the examples of giving we’ve written about in The Daily Sun these past few weeks.
• Contributions from local residents and individuals around the world enabled the Englewood Chamber to provide more than $60,000 to local Englewood businesses and their employees. All totaled, 30 Englewood businesses and an additional 30 individuals received Hurricane Ian Relief Grants from the chamber to help them recoup from the recent storm.
• Englewood United Methodist Church served 1,900 meals last Christmas and prepared 2,200 meals to serve this year. Hundreds of volunteers assist organizers Grace and Dick Talada, who stage the annual benefit.
• The fifth annual Christmas at East Elementary, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, hosted more than 180 students in a wide variety of Christmas activities on Dec. 3. “We provide a free Christmas event filled with games, crafts, bounce houses, a visit from Santa along with a professional photo and a hot fresh meal with treats,” said event founder and Punta Gorda Kiwanis member Linda Martin. The Punta Gorda Lions Club provided vision tests.
• AMVETS Post 2000 in North Port hosted children for a pancake and gift breakfast. It was a joint venture between the Sons of AMVETS Post 777 in Englewood, the Sons of AMVETS 2000, both of their auxiliaries, and the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
• The Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club teamed up with the Punta Gorda fire and police departments again this year to raise more than $2,500 in toys and cash and also donated 180 cozy blankets to kids.
• Kim Bruemleve, a volunteer with Englewood Helping Hand food pantry, 700 E. Dearborn St., reached out to Bombas. She asked if the local nonprofit could become a recipient of the company’s giving partners donation program. Bombas recently donated the first batch of 1,000 socks that were given to the homeless and to kids.
• Jeannie Joyce — along with Samantha DeRosa, Danna Kimpel and Joyce’s adult son, Jason Joyce — created “Englewood Strong” T-shirts and asked for $20 donations, plus shipping costs. The T-shirts raised $10,373.94. Three local grassroots nonprofits — Englewood’s Meals on Wheels, St. David’s Jubilee Center and Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood — shared in the more than $10,000 raised.
• Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Donor Relations Officer Michael Kiel accepted a $1,000 donation from Venice Moose Lodge Junior Past Regent Victoria Newman and Vice President Donald Green recently.
• The Kiwanis Club of North Port, with help from donations and Walmarts, gave away dozens of bikes for Christmas to kids in the area, according to Jerry Nicastro, president-elect.
• Hundreds of families turned out for the 23rd annual Santa Firehouse Pancake Breakfast held at the Charlotte County Public Safety Building, sponsored by HCA Fawcett Hospital. Besides a pancake, sausage and bacon breakfast families were able to visit with Santa Claus, pick a complimentary toy and observe Charlotte County Fire & EMS firefighters in action.
• Sons of AMVETS Post 777 in Englewood collected soaps, cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrushes and blankets, partnering with the Rotary clubs in Englewood and Kiwanis Club in North Port for shampoo and additional supplies and delivered them to the Punta Gorda Veterans Village, 1250 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda, where they have adopted the home’s veterans.
• The Punishers Motorcycle Club gave a cash donation and toys to kids at the Charlotte Harbor School. The club raised $8,100. They also brought a truck full of toys from Toys for Tots.
• The Charlotte County Clerk’s office bought toys for children and donated to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic. Fifty-six children in the Guardian Ad Litem program received some three to four toys.
