The most fun, amusing, frustrating aspect of my job is turning out the letters we receive.
I read every letter we get. And, about 97 % make it into our newspaper. Really, I am not lying.
The only letters we do not publish are those more than 250 words (and we always send those back to be trimmed) or letters that use foul language or could be libelous. For instance, we won’t let you use the name of a business you say cheated you.
The deep divisions in our nation right now have fueled a spike in our letters. The animosity between liberals and conservatives has brought accusations from both sides that we favor the other.
It’s just not so.
I take great pride, as I have for more than a decade, in keeping our Viewpoint page as close to the middle of politics as possible. That’s why this recent letter got my attention:
Editor:
Your paper continues its practice of favoring liberal, Democrat, and Socialist letter writers over Republicans and Conservatives. This, although registered Republicans in Charlotte County outnumber Democrats, by a significant number. And, it has been for many years. While I sometimes wait 10 days or more, writers whose position your publication support are published within a day, often in response to a letter I wrote.
This past week, on one day, there were seven letters published of which six were pro-Democrat. And those letters all seem to have the same theme as though one person wrote the letters and different individuals signed them. Hmm. The seventh letter was non-political. The following day, there were just four letters printed, all nonpolitical. This tells me that your Republican readers have abandoned you.
So, if you believe that you can survive on half the population’s support or that you believe you can swing this county to Democrat, keep on dreaming. After the performance by the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union address, I wouldn’t be surprised if more independents and people of color abandon the Democrats.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
I used Bob’s name not to embarrass him but because he did sign it and it has already been published in our newspaper.
Our copydesk chief, Billy Carlson, read the letter and, because he sees the letters each day, he was curious about Bob’s accusations. So, he took a week or so and counted every letter published on the Viewpoint pages.
He found that between Feb. 1 and Feb. 10 we printed 56 letters on the Viewpoint pages. Of those, 17 were clearly left-leaning, 16 were undoubtedly right-leaning, and 23 were community related, vague, or just general thoughts.
That certainly shows no bias left or right.
As far as how long it takes to get a letter in the paper, well that depends. Some weeks, when we get 20 to 30 letters a day, it can take a while. We have room for no more than six or seven letters a day so you can do the math.
Keep writing letters to us. We much prefer email. If you send it handwritten I have to confess it takes us a lot longer to publish it because someone must type it in.
We have the greatest readers in the world and we love that they have opinions and want to express them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.