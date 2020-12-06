OUR POSITION: We challenge Republicans in the state Legislature to address the problem with “ghost candidates” when they return to Tallahassee in 2021.
For lack of a better term they are called, and quite appropriately, “ghost candidates.”
It is a political tactic used often in Florida to prevent an electorate from having a say in who represents them on local boards, city and county councils or even in Tallahassee or Washington, D.C.
It happens in Charlotte and Sarasota counties and all over Florida. We believe it is a deceitful way for a political party to gain an advantage for its candidates.
It goes like this.
One example is a partisan primary election when there is only one party offering up candidates, you will often see an write-in candidate with “no party affiliation.” When that happens, the primary election is closed to anyone outside of the political party of the opposing candidates. It takes away the power of independent voters and those of the other party to have any say in who represents them.
The best local example we can give is the 2020 race for the Charlotte County Airport Authority District 1 seat.
Vanessa Oliver, who won rather easily, faced fellow Republican Bob Starr in the primary. No Democrat filed to run.
Before the deadline to register, an unknown named Martin Dorio announced he would run as a No Party Affiliation write-in. Voting was automatically closed to Charlotte County’s more than 80,000 Independent and Democrat voters. They would have no say in who sits in that seat on the Airport Authority.
Dorio had no campaign fund. He would not answer phone calls from the media. He never campaigned or showed his face. He didn’t even live in Charlotte County.
The Sun Sentinel wrote an editorial last week about the problem. Their concerns focused on a Florida Senate race.
Alex Rodriguez, a 55-year-old South Florida mechanic, filed as a No Party Affiliation candidate to run against an incumbent with the same last name, Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez. According to the Sun Sentinel, Alex Rodriguez had no website and launched no real campaign. He got just enough votes, 6,382 of the more than 215,000 cast, to give Republican Ileana Garcia, founder of a group called Latinas for Trump, the win — by just 32 votes.
The Sun Sentinel called it “fraud.” We agree.
Alex Rodriguez lived in Boca Raton and ran for state office two counties away, according to the Sun Sentinel. His voter registration form lists Boca as his residence but he gave a Miami-Dade address when he filed to run.
WPLG Channel 10 reporter Glenna Milberg was on the case and found out that Alex Rodriguez — who was a Republican until the day he registered for the race — had an arrest record for grand theft and was deep in debt. Yet, he obtained $370,000 for mailers with a pro-Democratic message.
And, according to the Sun Sentinel, Our Florida, a political committee whose address is a UPS store in Miami, made the $370,000 contribution to pay for the mailers thanks to money from Proclivity, a “social welfare” organization whose address is a UPS store in Atlanta.
If our lawmakers in Tallahassee do not see a need to take action against this type of campaign sabotage, then they don’t have the best interests of Florida voters in mind. A law that would end this upheaval in our election process is needed to assure fair elections for Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.