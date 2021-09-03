OUR POSITION: We understand people have strong opinions about whether a mask helps prevent the Covid-19 virus and whether their children should be required to wear one to school, but the debates don’t have to be hateful and mean.
As Charlotte County School Board takes up the unenviable task of deciding whether to take up a school mask mandate, we can only ask for one thing. It’s something that’s been missing from these discussions for far too long: Civility.
Don’t let Charlotte County turn into a place hostile for school staff, students or board members.
According to a recent AP report, board members across the country are quitting over an increasingly angry response to these mandates. Among the more extreme outcomes, one board member in Nevada contemplated suicide before quitting. Others have feared to see their tires slashed, or just don’t want to deal with all the hateful comments.
That doesn’t have to happen here.
Regardless of where they stand on the issue, these school board members are doing what they think is right for the students of this county.
The politicizing of the event hasn’t helped. These discussions have become firebrands for finger-pointing and increasingly dramatic jingoisms. Depending on how you lean politically, both sides are coming for your kids. This kind of rhetoric we are hearing is irresponsible at best, dangerous at worst, and absolute nonsense either way.
We’ve seen some echoes of that in Sarasota County, where board chair Shirley Brown reported hate mail coming to her home address in a recent report from The Daily Sun. That’s after dealing with how hostile the board meetings themselves have been.
In that report, one of the parents quoted compared defiance of the mask mandates to Rosa Parks. In another story, the Moms for Liberty group compared their movement to the American Revolution and civil rights marches during the Jim Crow era. They called the board members who voted for the mandate “radical leftists.”
Sarasota — as well as southern neighbor Lee County — has already passed a mask mandate. What has happened there could be a sign of things to come in Charlotte County, which will take up the debate at a 9 a.m. workshop today in the board meeting room at 1445 Education Way.
Respectfully, this isn’t Bunker Hill. These school board members aren’t radicals moving for segregation or redcoats hoping to deny liberty to the colonies. They aren’t those things because, while we may disagree on the methods, we all want the same thing. We’re all on the same side.
We want our children to be safe in school. That’s it.
And while our children watch as these discussions begin, it’s time for someone to be the adult in the room.
That’s not to say no one should state their case, that no one should protest. If you feel deeply about this, you should absolutely express that, as is your right as a citizen of this nation. Peaceful protesting is among the core tenets of American ideology. We support that right.
But enough aggrandizing talking points, enough angry hyperbole. Let’s deescalate the rhetoric and figure out the best thing for our children and move forward.
“There are times in our lives when it’s right to take a stand, and this is one of those times,” Moms For Liberty leader Alexis Spiegelman said.
We agree. It’s time to take a stand for civility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.