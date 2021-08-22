OUR POSITION: We believe the missing ingredient in both Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., is the commitment to serving constituents.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch is proud of the fact he was one endorsed as a true “statesman.”
That moniker, he believes, suits him well as he tries to be a conciliator and fence mender instead of a firebrand.
We need more statesmen elected to political office. It would mean a greater chance of getting things accomplished and less gridlock — especially in Congress. Tallahassee has little gridlock because the Republican grip on our state government is so strong it is rare legislation approved by the governor and GOP leadership does not sail through the Legislature.
Deutsch gives a clear understanding of what a statesman is and how that person could benefit all voters.
He says, “most statesmen have a clearly defined vision for their community and constituents. A statesman usually knows exactly what he wants to accomplish. This requires foresight to realize that he will confront problems and will need to suggest solutions to realize his goals.
“A statesman must be a leader to build consensus with the people ... A statesman actually believes in his message and works to keep his word to help form support around his ideas.
“Like statesmen, politicians have a vision. However, they often direct this vision toward personal gain or the advancement of their political party. Politicians’ motives may not be sinister, but their interest in power may lead to the use of morally questionable devices, such as advertisements denouncing their opponents’ message, sometimes dishonest public relations campaigns and propaganda designed to draw people to their side.
“According to the University of California, negative campaigning often uses fear to lock into the natural negativity bias in the brain, which impairs decision making abilities and creates fear to help influence votes. This is in contrast to the more positive framing used by statesmen who like to create a vision of a more positive future.
“The skills of a politician and statesman are similar. What largely separates the two are interests in power and morality ...
“Statesmen like to stand on a platform of fundamental truths. They believe in certain core values and do not change beliefs just to get ahead in politics. A statesman, however, may change his policies and methods of how to achieve his goals. He may even be criticized for doing so, but he believes that the short-term sacrifice is necessary to bring about the long-term triumph.
“Politicians may have beliefs, but they tend to be flexible and grounded in the political sphere ... They all too often put their party ahead of their country.”
Deutsch says he believes the Charlotte County Commission “is blessed by having five statesmen.”
We mostly agree. It is extremely rare for the commission to not vote for what its members believe is best for their constituents.
And that is true on the local level of governments The Daily Sun reports on, whether that be the North Port City Commission, Punta Gorda City Council or local boards.
We don’t always find that true with our state representatives and certainly not with our representatives in Congress. The further their distance from constituents they serve, the more likely they are influenced by their political party and campaign donors — and that is true for both Democrats and Republicans.
Why can’t we elect more statesmen?
