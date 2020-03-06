OUR POSITION: Florida House Speaker José Oliva wants to do away with Visit Florida, the state’s tourism agency and the timing could not be worse.
If you remember the bad publicity after red tide hit Florida’s beaches, then you can imagine the coronavirus is doing us no favor.
While those infected with the virus in Florida are few, and there are certainly other states also being impacted, you can bet people are talking. What better time to draw on the expertise of tourism professionals to get people’s mind off the disease and back on to beaches, amusement parks and other outdoor pursuits.
But, Florida House Speaker José Oliva would silence the state’s tourism mouthpiece, Visit Florida. In an ongoing battle with the agency Oliva is pushing legislation to cut all funding.
With less than two weeks left in the 2020 session, it appears the effort will fall short. Oliva will have to settle for seeing that Visit Florida budget cuts he shepherded through the Legislature last year remain in force.
We believe, as we wrote back in January, his mission to do away with Visit Florida is misguided.
Oliva and supporters have never liked the idea of funding a tourism bureau. They believe Florida sells itself — and in a sense they are right. Florida is no secret. Everyone in America knows we have beaches and amusement parks. That reputation has spread to Europe and Asia.
But there is more to Florida than that. And, there certainly needs to be a source to spread good news far and wide after mishaps like the BP oil spill, red tide and now a virus that, while not limited to Florida, may make some think twice about visiting here.
Last year, legislators cut funding for Visit Florida from $76 million to $50 million, yet the agency was able to do a lot of good things with that money.
Besides a record number of visitors in 2019, the agency was able to work out a tourism agreement with Israel after a trip there and also came home and handed out some money for hurricane relief.
Charlotte County was among areas benefiting from Visit Florida’s work. The county used its tourism tax money to partner with Visit Florida to tout its “outdoor experience.” A record 656,202 visitors came to Charlotte County last year. And, they spent $417 million here — which in terms of economic benefit amounted to $619 million.
Right now there is a July 1 expiration date on Visit Florida funding. It appears that will not happen as most legislators are willing to once again fund the state agency at its current rate of $50 million. That $50 million is chiseled out of a state budget of $90 billion or more, so it’s not necessarily breaking the bank.
Visit Florida has its backers. They include the nonpartisan TaxWatch and, even better, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recommended funding Visit Florida for the next eight years. The Florida Senate agreed.
Oliva and the House won’t get on board — or even discuss it.
Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County and also a Visit Florida board member says the agency needs stability and should not have to worry about its funding each year. Its employees should be doing multi-year planning and that is tough when you’re held hostage by Oliva and the House.
End the annual bickering and agree to an eight-year funding promise.
