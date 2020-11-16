It was only fitting that news broke last week — just before Veterans Day — that Charlotte County is making it easier for homeless veterans to own or rent a place to live.
And it took quite a collaboration of agencies and people to bring it all to fruition.
Major credit goes to the Gulf Coast Partnership, the Charlotte County Community Foundation and the Peace River Community Housing Partners (PORCH). Those groups — with help from other agencies and individuals — have been working to ease the plight of military veterans who find themselves homeless.
The first step is a small, but welcome, one as five rental homes in the Parkside area will be made available to veterans at an affordable rate between now and the first of the year. The houses were acquired by PORCH from county surplus funds with state and federal grants used as additional revenue to make the purchase, according to a Sun story by Nancy J. Semon.
Volunteers have been working hard to paint and do minor repairs on the homes, preparing them for occupancy.
But that’s just the start.
Charlotte County has donated a parcel of vacant, surplus land on Scott Street in Punta Gorda to PORCH. The land is zoned multi-family.
The Charlotte Community Foundation gave $20,000 to start funding for building units on the land and the Elsa and Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation has provided up to $240,000 for the design and construction of homes/apartments. That money includes an outright gift of $140,000 and another $100,000 in matching funds.
Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership, said veterans are hard hit by the housing crunch. Last year, she said, 170 homeless veterans were given some type of aid. High rents and down payment requirements on homes are just part of the challenge to find shelter. To move into a rental home can mean coming up with between $3,000 and $5,000 for first, last and deposit and possible deposits on utilities.
PORCH, according to Semon’s story, is working with the Veterans Administration to prioritize who should get the first housing unit available.
We’d be remiss not to mention some of the organizations helping with this project. They include Jesus Loves You ministry and thrift shop and the Fabulous Finds thrift shop for the Homeless Coalition. And, as we mentioned earlier, there are numerous volunteers putting in hours of their free time to make sure the rental homes already acquired are clean and attractive when these veterans and their families are able to move in.
With high rental rates and a scarcity of affordable housing in Charlotte County, there is a great need for ventures such as this. Charlotte County will require almost 11,000 additional housing units by 2025 to meet the demand according to Together Charlotte 20/20 Housing Report.
In other words, this project — as great as it is — is a drop in the bucket. And, we must remember, our deserving veterans are not the only people who need assistance finding affordable housing.
Kudos to the Gulf Coast Partnership, the Charlotte County Community Foundation and all those who helped shepherd this project through the logistics required to make homes for veterans a reality.
Let’s make this good work and success a model for future endeavors and a starting point for a movement to get our homeless off the streets.
