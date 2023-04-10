Nancy Detert’s seat on the Sarasota County Commission will be filled soon, but her shoes never will. They’re too big.
The Venice Republican died Wednesday at age 78 after more than 30 years in public service, on the Sarasota County School Board and in the Florida House and Senate as well as the County Commission.
Space limitations preclude our listing all the honors and accolades heaped on her during her career. Trust us that it’s extensive, and that each and every one was well deserved.
She was partway through her second and final term on the Commission, thanks to term limits. But for that constraint she could probably have gotten re-elected as many times as she wanted to, with little to no opposition.
As former Sheriff Tom Knight told us, people didn’t vote for “Nancy Detert,” they voted for “Nancy,” as she’d achieved first-name-only status in many minds.
And while she served Sarasota County in all the offices she held, the people in South County considered her “our” Nancy the whole time, on loan to the rest of the county or the state.
She served all of them well, and notably got several important bills signed into law in her time in the Legislature.
She was proudest of one that allowed children in the state’s foster care system to remain in it until age 21, so they could transition into independence instead of being thrust into it. Then-Senate President Don Gaetz declared it would be known as “The Nancy Detert Caring and Compassionate Act.”
She also championed other reforms related to children, including a bill to provide benefits to foster parents who took in children not related to them and to keep siblings together, among other things.
It took several years, but she was able to amend a statute on the treatment of children in preschools that said physical abuse of them wasn’t a crime unless it resulted in a permanent injury or a scar.
Another achievement was making texting while driving illegal, though her bill was watered down as it made its way through the adoption process. It wasn’t made a primary offense — one for which law enforcement can pull you over — until 2019.
Detert got all these things, and more, done because, as longtime friend Pam Johnson told us, “she never took her eyes off the big picture.”
Unlike too few politicians today, she did her homework; she asked tough questions and listened to the answers with an open mind; she was willing to compromise, to a degree; and she wasn’t afraid to take a stand.
For example, she recently voted against a proposed apartment complex whose developers asked to add more units under a county ordinance intended to increase the supply of affordable housing but who wouldn’t commit to affordability.
“I’m just going to remain a ‘no’ until I see some progress,” she said. It was approved 4-1.
If her Commission colleagues want to honor her, the best way wouldn’t be with words but with actions, specifically ones to aid people in the county struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
Maybe they can have “WWND” bracelets made — “What Would Nancy Do?”
