OUR POSITION: The North Port City Commission’s decision to basically start all over in defending a lawsuit by Wellen Park residents to de-annex from the city prolongs an expensive stalemate.
North Port City Commission did the right thing Thursday when it denied a petition by disgruntled Wellen Park residents to de-annex from the city.
It’s a little frustrating that citizens, commissioners and petitioners may have to go through this process all over again.
We’re tempted to say let’s put it to a vote and be done with it. Foregoing the possibility of more time in court and the expenses is intriguing.
But, if it ever does come to a vote, let’s clear it must include all residents of North Port — not just those living in Wellen Park.
That is likely the sticking point with members of West Villagers for Responsible Government — the group of homeowners who initiated the de-annexation movement almost two years ago.
For anyone just tuning in to this litigious argument, it began when a group of homeowners became disenchanted with the city’s fiscal decision-making. They claim they would save money if they left North Port and became independent of any city government.
Depending on who you talk to, they are wrong or they may have a point. We believe belonging to the city has been very advantageous to the residents of Wellen Park.
The city has invested in a fire station, police station, wastewater treatment, helped build the Atlanta Braves’ spring training facility, Cool Today Park, and provides a number of other services for the various enclaves of Wellen Park (formerly West Villages). At the very least, exiting the city would be costly to residents who should and likely would have to repay the city for its investment and perhaps contract with the city for fire and police service. And, if not the city, then the county while finding another use for the new public safety buildings.
The City Commission met last year and voted to not accept the petition to de-annex. The West Villagers group disagreed and took the city to court. After at least two court hearings, a lot of money spent and months of waiting, it became clear the city didn’t go by the book when it met and turned down the petition.
Thursday, city commissioners decided to redo the process and clean up the errors that were made the first time. So, once again the city turned down the petition.
John Meisel, chairman of West Villagers for Responsible Government, was one of several speaking — some for and some against de-annexation Thursday. He said the city ignored new evidence his group has turned up to support its standing. He, and the group’s lawyer, are undecided on their next course of action. You can bet, however, they won’t be rolling over.
So what has been accomplished. The city certainly believes it is on firmer ground by cleaning up mistakes made the first time around. But the legalities are still in question and Meisel and his group will likely pursue another long, drawn-out and expensive court fight.
North Port has banked on Wellen Park in planning for its future. And the positives are not a one-way street. While the city will obviously benefit from tax revenues, it has made plans to invest in utilities and public safety service for what will be a huge number of homes and residents. To say residents of North Port have no standing in the outcome is not right.
Perhaps the de-annexation rejection by he city will play out differently this time — maybe even with a compromise of some sort.
If that doesn’t happen, and we end up with another court decision, then we can talk about a vote with all residents of North Port participating.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.