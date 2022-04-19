OUR POSITION: There is certainly no need now, or in the near future, for a new charter school in Wellen Park.
We were pleased to see Sarasota County School Board members ask the tough questions to proponents of a K-8 charter school in Wellen Park. Not only were the questions on target, but the skepticism much justified.
The Florida Charter Educational Foundation Charter Schools USA submitted an application in February for a charter school to be built in fast-growing Wellen Park. The applicants have 60 charter schools in Florida and said the proposed Wellen Park school would mimic one in Middleburg, Florida. It would offer college and career readiness education and would open for the 2023-24 school year.
Sounds fine, except for a few problems.
As pointed out in a Daily Sun story by Sue Erwin, board members were quick to rattle off a few issues with considering a new charter school, despite the expected growth of Wellen Park.
First of all, Taylor Ranch Elementary and Venice Middle School are both within minutes by car.
Second, the board has plans to build a K-8 school only a mile away.
Then there are logistics and financial questions. The board asked if there is adequate financial backing to open a school and build a curriculum during a statewide teacher shortage that has pushed starting salaries for teachers in Sarasota County to $50,000 plus benefits. Another issue raised was the fact the charter school’s budget allowed for only one school bus that may not be enough to accommodate children outside Wellen Park.
We have seen and heard of too many charter schools that move in to make quick money and often fail. In this case, there appears to be no real need. We believe the board should, and will, deny the application.
