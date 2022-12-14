OUR POSITION: We hoped for an end to the long drawn-out, contentious effort by some Wellen Park residents to divorce the community from North Port, but it appears both sides are dug in.
John Meisel led a tax revolt in 2019. That effort resulted in a group of Wellen Park citizens getting behind an effort he and others led to pull away from the city of North Port and become an independent community, relying on Sarasota County for services.
And, while they have come out on top in more than one court decision, the hoped-for divorce has not happened yet and North Port officials are confident it will not. Meisel, meanwhile, is just as confident it will happen and residents will save hundreds of dollars in taxes each year.
The whole affair has been a battle of words and wills. It centers on the meaning of state statutes, the process by which the city filed a motion to deflect the divorce effort and a lot of ambiguity over how a divorce would impact public buildings in Wellen Park that bear the city’s name.
Meisel insists the city is hanging on by a thread to try to extract as much tax money as it can before it eventually loses its cash cow — a planned community that at complete build out will include 20,000 or so homes and about 50,000 people.
The most recent step in the process saw the city reject the de-annexation petition for the second time. City commissioners voted to do so after rewording their original decision that was turned down twice in court decisions.
So, the West Villages for Responsible Government group headed by Meisel, once again filed an appeal with a judge to review the city’s decision. It likely will start the string of appeals and court cases all over again unless a judge views the city’s rewording of its decision differently.
We feel most people — residents of both Wellen Park (formerly West Villages) and North Port are tired of the controversy. We could be wrong.
Meisel said his overwhelming election to the West Village Improvement District board is evidence that most people in the community support him and the de-annexation.
And, he said, the fact the city did not provide any new evidence or allow new evidence to be presented at its latest meeting to vote on rejecting the petition for contraction was a mistake by the city — one that will lead to judges once again siding with the West Villages for Responsible Government group.
“The court has ruled there was not enough evidence to support finding of fact and the city appealed and the court upheld its ruling,” Meisel explained. “That is called Law of Case. The city ignored that so the results will be the same.”
Meisel said when his group wins its case the only difference will be “garbage trucks will say Waste Management instead of North Port and when we call for help it will be Sarasota County” that shows up.
He is confident if a judge rules there must be a referendum on the petition that Wellen Park residents will vote for de-annexation.
Of course, the city doesn’t buy that, although city officials will not comment on the situation because of the lawsuit and pending court case.
We believe Wellen Park residents are comfortable with their situation. The city has been a good partner and is supporting the growth of the community in several ways.
Homeowners may or may not save a few hundred dollars a year, but that would not be too steep a price to pay for the partnership with North Port and the stability an end to the legalities would bring.
