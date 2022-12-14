OUR POSITION: We hoped for an end to the long drawn-out, contentious effort by some Wellen Park residents to divorce the community from North Port, but it appears both sides are dug in.

John Meisel led a tax revolt in 2019. That effort resulted in a group of Wellen Park citizens getting behind an effort he and others led to pull away from the city of North Port and become an independent community, relying on Sarasota County for services.


