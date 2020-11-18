In North Port, it’s pretty well known that Alice White is the No. 1 tree hugger/lover around.
But maybe, just maybe, the founder of People for Trees has some competition.
That thought comes after an announcement recently that Canadian billionaire and owner of Mattamy Homes — the top builder in Wellen Park — will shell out a million dollars to save and move some majestic oaks in the development.
Yes, $1 million will go into relocating and saving 26 mature oak trees into or near Wellen Park’s planned downtown area. Wellen Park, of course, is the renamed West Villages — an 11,000-acre development in North Port that may some day be home to 50,000 residents.
The development is working on a downtown area that will be located along Tamiami Trail. It already has a Marketplace plaza and a welcome center.
There are currently four large trees inside the planned downtown area. One of them — 96-inches in diameter and 100 years old — will stand at the entryway to the project. The other trees will be placed around the development and its 80-acre lake, restaurants, shops, concert and festival areas according to a Sun story by Craig Garrett.
Each tree will be in a protected area after it is carefully dug up and transplanted. The whole project will take about 24 months to complete.
When the work is done, the trees will be lit up, creating quite a sight according to Rick Severance, Wellen Park president.
White, by the way, gave the project a big thumbs up, calling it a “wonderful effort.”
We agree. Generation-old trees deserve our respect and preservation.
