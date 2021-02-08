OUR POSITION: The request by a Wellen Park group to divorce the development from North Port will play out over the next several months but the current relationship seems to be paying dividends.
A groundbreaking this past week for a $13 million police and fire substation at the Wellen Park development in North Port was just another step in what has been one success after another for the huge development.
The new safety complex will house city fire and police personnel, and as well as some Sarasota County first responders. Eventually, as more homes are built and the development balloons into its 20,000-home potential, the public safety presence will expand at Preto Boulevard and Tamaimi Trail.
A comment by North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison during the groundbreaking was telling, we believe.
“A lot of time and effort put into this,” Garrison said. “(We’re) happy to have a footprint here.”
The good vibe surrounding the ceremony and the peek into Wellen Park’s future bely the lawsuit between West Villagers for Responsible Government and the city of North Port.
If you haven’t been following it, a group of homeowners in Wellen Park, formerly West Villages, wants to break off from the city. The group is headed up by John Meisel, its president and a resident of about a year.
We interviewed Meisel recently and when you cut through all the conversation, the biggest complaint and reason to leave the city boils down to taxes. Meisel said Wellen Park residents aren’t getting their money’s worth and he said his group believes North Port not only wastes money but has no good plan going forward for the city’s future.
Meisel said if Wellen Park became independent of North Port, homeowners’ taxes would decrease by 26%. That alone, to us, says the move to leave the city is about taxes and money. We saw no other good argument for becoming an unincorporated city.
Along with independent Wellen Park communities, Sarasota National and Grand Palm are sister developments in South Sarasota County. The development also includes Atlanta Braves’ CoolToday Park and a commercial project within the District, Downtown Wellen Park, should begin phased construction soon.
According to The Daily Sun story last week, Downtown Wellen Park would include an assisted-living facility and rental apartments, among other things such as a man-made lake, recreation and shopping. A welcoming center opened there recently. Hospitality and national chains are likely to follow.
Wellen Park President Rick Severance said market studies of surrounding land showed that nearby police and fire services would elevate Wellen Park’s profile looking down the road. And, the commercial center will make the development that much more convenient and all-inclusive for its residents.
North Port has commissioned a feasibility study to get the facts on how much the city is invested in Wellen Park and what the future would hold for the development without being part of the city. A judge ruling on a developer’s lawsuit to stop the deannexation said the decision to proceed is more a political one than a legal one at this point.
In the end, Wellen Park’s residents will likely make the final decision with their vote. We don’t have enough concrete information to say one way or another what is best for residents there.
All we can say right now is that things appear to be going great. Wellen Park is one of the fastest growing developments in Florida and the planning for public safety, commercial and recreation has been excellent.
Stay tuned.
