It’s a shame — but also a fact — that it usually takes a crisis of some sort to remind us that all of us working together is what makes this country great.
In between crises we often let our differences seem to be far more important than they really are. Then, something makes us put those differences aside to help each other.
So it’s hardly surprising that the coronavirus has brought out the good in so many — people, businesses, organizations.
Stores have implemented safety measures to reduce risk while providing opportunities for us to restock our homes.
Restaurants are offering “contactless” takeout and delivery.
Schools have converted to distance learning to allow students to complete the school year and advance to their next grade. They’re feeding families in need as well.
Utilities are waiving late fees and offering to work with their customers about payments. So are credit card companies.
Just this week we learned about a few more efforts to help:
• A coalition of a dozen agencies was brought together by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Sarasota Memorial Health Care System to provide child care for health care workers and first responders throughout the Sarasota County.
According to a news release, four agencies are offering more than 575 spots for children: The Florida Center Starfish Academy in Sarasota and North Port; the Lee Wetherington Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, in Sarasota; the SKY Family YMCA in Venice, Port Charlotte and Englewood; and the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County at sites throughout the county.
“Without childcare, we don’t have health care workers,” SMH Chief Legal Officer Carol Ann Kalish said.
All the facilities comply with CDC and state guidelines, the news release states, and there may be some state subsidies for the cost.
• Gulf Coast Medical Group, affiliated with Venice Regional Bayfront Health, has instituted “telehealth” visits to allow patients to consult with their doctor via smartphone, tablet or computer.
Such a visit can avoid a trip to the office and the risk of transmission of an illness, or the need to arrange child care.
“Telehealth can be a solution for many reasons someone may want to see a doctor,” Jeffrey Fraser, D.O., said in a news release announcing the service.
Complaints such as colds and sprains, as well as medication management, may be candidates for a virtual visit, which could be covered by insurance.
• The Florida Bar has expanded its online legal clinic to help income-qualified members of the public deal with legal issues related to the pandemic.
Advice is available for landlord/tenant concerns, foreclosure, family law, unemployment and benefits, and debt and bankruptcy.
The income threshold is $51,040 for an individual and $104,080 for a family of four.
The Bar also has a referral system for other matters and for people who don’t qualify for the online clinic.
• The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, as we noted last week, has begun selling T-shirts with the proceeds going to COAD (Community Organizations Active in a Disaster) to help small businesses and employees who have been hit the hardest by the shutdown of restaurants and mom and pop shops. The bureau, and local chambers of commerce, are also keeping an updated website telling people what businesses are open and where you can get carry out meals.
Kudos to them and everyone else who’s trying to soften the impact the coronavirus is having on our health and our economy.
