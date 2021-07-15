While the saga of Murdock Village may never fade from memory, there was a positive sign last week that a controversial era is about to wind down.
Just in case you are new to the area, we'll give you a quick history lesson. Charlotte County commissioners, about two decades ago, used eminent domain to clear a huge tract of land of a few remaining home owners so they could market the land to developers. The idea was to create a downtown and neighborhoods on land that was near the county administration center, the Town Center mall and Interstate 75. They figured it would sell quickly and a vast wasteland of jungle and roads in ill repair would blossom into a place that would draw new residents and businesses.
For a couple of reasons — mostly because of the great recession that hit in 2008 — things didn't work out.
So much for bringing up the past, again.
Kolter Land Partners now owns the majority of the hundreds of acres that once made up Murdock Village. It has been renamed West Port.
Unless you drive by the State Road 776 entrance on a regular basis, you may not realize how quickly construction of new homes is going. Only — and we're just surmising here — the slow delivery of some key components to construction and maybe a lack of workers has slowed down the rapid growth.
Last week, The Daily Sun featured a story on West Port's first residents. Maneklal and Kantaben Patel, from Chicago, moved into their home in the Hammocks neighborhood. They are officially the first to occupy a new home — this one built by Maronda Homes.
Some day they will be able to tell hundreds of neighbors how things looked when they moved in. It will be a good story to tell — especially to people who live in Charlotte County and remember all the fuss over Murdock Village.
