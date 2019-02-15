OUR POSITION: Charlotte County was blindsided by Western Michigan University’s about-face to partnering on a pilots’ training program here.
If you heard a loud thud Tuesday, it was the sound of Charlotte County officials hitting the floor after the rug was yanked out from beneath them.
After a long courtship and two years spent nursing a flight training program at the Punta Gorda Airport and classes at Florida Southwestern State College, Western Michigan University pulled the plug. No notice. No warning. Just, bye-bye. Been nice knowing you.
“Shocked” was the word most often repeated by Punta Gorda Airport Authority members and Charlotte County government officials. No one saw this coming.
Looking back a couple of years, it was a seemingly sweet deal for both parties. Western Michigan University, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, has one of the nation’s top three pilot training programs. But, flying year-round in Michigan weather is challenging.
Charlotte County had an up-and-coming airport where flying year-round is no problem. We also had a college just a couple miles away with classrooms begging to be filled. It was a good match.
There were obstacles — but none that WMU officials were not aware of before signing on the dotted line.
The challenges included no dormitories or cheap apartments for students. It is no secret Charlotte County lacks affordable housing. If any promises were made to provide adequate housing for students, we are certainly not aware of them. No one else seems to be either.
Perhaps WMU was optimistic Murdock Village would be well under way by now and housing there would be a solution. That would have required a leap of faith, however, knowing the timetable for developing that project.
Another challenge was the fact Charlotte County, and Southwest Florida for that matter, has an aging population. There aren’t too many retirees ready to take classes to become an airline pilot.
Still, the need for pilots is real and the well-paying jobs seemingly would attract a number of young prospects from throughout the area — Charlotte, Sarasota, Lee, Collier and DeSoto counties.
When that didn’t happen, WMU officials apparently took a step back. And, when a new president took over recently, we can imagine that person took a long look at the investment in an offsite campus that was attracting less then 40 students.
But, if WMU had doubts, we question why those concerns were not conveyed to people here — people who had been cooperative and who had bought in and showed faith in this program.
“It really caught me by surprise,” Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty said. “I had heard, and these are just rumors, that there was a lot of interest in the program and that enrollment might be going up.”
Longtime Punta Gorda Airport Authority member Kathleen Coppola was also taken aback at the news.
“I was as shocked as anyone,” she said. “It is sad.”
It indeed is sad and puzzling and shocking. What appeared to be a solid partnership with a bright future has fizzled. The $500,000 or so invested in a hangar where pilots would train and airplanes stored seems to have been for naught — although WMU is on the hook it appears for much of that investment.
A failed experiment? Time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.