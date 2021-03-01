Thirteen years. Five hundred Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County.
That’s quite an accomplishment.
The 500th home went up last week when volunteers from Habitat and TEAM Punta Gorda raised the walls on the dwelling along Epsie Street in Punta Gorda. It must have been a most satisfying milestone for the Habitat organization and the hundreds of volunteers who have driven a nail, raised a roof or just participated in general over the years.
We can remember when Habitat first organized here. It was a slow start. But it didn’t take long before it was evident the Charlotte County community had embraced this program and volunteers were not going to be difficult to find.
Gabrielle Reineck, senior director of outreach for Habitat, told The Daily Sun writer Daniel Sutphin that 500 homes is an accomplishment that is not normal for Habitat chapters in the U.S.
It would never have been possible without quality leadership and the faithful volunteers who sometimes seem to show up out of nowhere. But, local businesses and nonprofits like TEAM Punta Gorda, like to take responsibility for a home and see it through to fruition. Every year at least one home is built by an all-female crew and others are put up by teenagers and older volunteers.
In the end, those who benefit are the single parents and the families struggling to find a place to live on less than the county’s median income.
If you want to help build a home, call Habitat at 941-639-3162 or go to www.charlottecountyhfh.org. You’ll feel good about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.