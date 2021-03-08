OUR POSITION: The passing of Englewood’s angel of mercy, Bobbi Sue Burton, should not be the end of her charitable endeavors.
Bobbi Sue Burton had no quit in her. She didn’t know the word.
Burton, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer, set an example of helping those in need that transcends almost any individual effort we have ever seen.
More than five years ago, after seeing a family displaced by a fire and hearing of single moms who needed furnishings and items for children, she felt drawn to help. She rented a cramped space and began asking for donations of clothing and furniture. It took a while for the word to spread but pretty soon, she had more than she had room for.
She called her charity Project Phoenix. She put in long hours to take in donations and plan events for families and children. She spent her own money to keep the doors open when times got tough. And she endured unfathomable vandalism that put a burden on her and volunteers to clean up and replace items that were lost or damaged.
As the cancer began to take its toll, she barely slowed down.
The Daily Sun’s Elaine Allen-Emrich documented in a recent story her efforts to get Easter baskets for needy children in Englewood even as she lay in a hospital bed, ravaged by the disease.
Chemotherapy caused her discomfort and pain but she just could not forsake her calling to help others.
Over the years she has hosted Christmas, Halloween and Easter events for families and kids. She let children and teens come into the Project Phoenix store and, for next to nothing, purchase items for their families.
She loved Halloween parties for kids and tried to offer one every year where kids could come and go activities like face painting, do crafts and show off their costumes — many of them supplied through Burton.
Last week, just before she was moved into Hospice care, friends and family thanked her for all she has done. They thanked her for the school supplies given teachers, for the gifts to single parents, for appliances or furniture she gave away. They thanked her for being a sounding board and for always shining a light on the needs of families and children.
During her last Christmas, Burton moved to a bed at her store so she could continue to help as much as possible even in her weakened state. She said she had to get Christmas items out to families in need.
There are many charities and many wonderful volunteers who give of themselves every day in our communities. It would be wrong — and not acceptable to Burton — to tout her deeds above others. But we know of few, if any, who consistently put the needs of others above their own health, their own comfort.
She was on a mission to help families and children and she would let nothing slow her down — not cancer, not the lack of volunteers she so often called for and not the scarcity of funding. She always managed to find a way.
We were pleased to hear Burton’s family have vowed to continue her legacy by keeping Project Phoenix alive. It is a tribute to her and her good deeds. The need is great. It is a great challenge that requires great effort. Burton took on that challenge and put in that effort. We’re sure those who follow in her footsteps will also.
