OUR POSITION: The investigation into the death of Autumn Higgs is strange to say the least.
Autumn Higgs, a 16-year-old Lemon Bay High graduate, was killed by a gunshot March 31. That’s about all the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is telling us right now. And it took them 30 days to tell us that much.
To say her death and the ensuing investigation is unusual would be an understatement.
The Daily Sun has written about Higgs’ life and the despair and desperation her family is suffering as they await answers as to what happened that night.
Here’s what we do know.
Following The Daily Sun’s story last week — based on a call from Higgs’ father, who said he could not contact Autumn and had heard she was killed by a gunshot — Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell finally issued a statement.
Prummell, who does not talk to The Daily Sun, said in a press release that: “In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, as well as to protect the mental health and identity of all parties involved, the decision was made to let the investigation progress prior to any information being released.”
This is rather odd considering other accidental shooting deaths in the past did not take into consideration anyone’s mental health and did not take 30 days before police announced a death had occurred.
An example could be, in 2017, John Jordan was cleaning his gun when he shot and killed his son, 22-year-old Joshua Jordan. This was all according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office which reported the incident the next day, saying no charges would be filed. Was John Jordan’s mental health a consideration?
Or, the 2013 shooting death of a 2-year-old who had picked up a gun owned by his father. The Port Charlotte man was identified and charged with culpable negligence. We would imagine the man’s mental health would have been a consideration after he found his young son dead.
We know Higgs was killed by a gun allegedly belonging to an Englewood teenager, who claimed it went off when he was putting it in a safe.
Higgs’ grandmother, Karen Mercer, and mother, Denise Mercer, said the gun-wielding teen was a boyfriend.
The Daily Sun made a decision to not print the boy’s name since he has not been charged with a crime.
After more than four weeks, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, rather than make a decision on any charges, said it has forwarded the case to the State Attorney’s Office. That would be 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Amira Fox.
We called her office requesting any details or any target date for the investigation to be completed. We were told they would not comment on any possible case they may be handling and would not even confirm they had the Higgs’ case in hand, as Prummell told the media.
Strange, or just normal protocol? Samantha Syoen, communications director for the State Attorney’s Office, said that is just normal procedure.
We find it disturbing the public and the local newspaper were kept in the dark about this shooting for 30 days and had to resort to information from the medical examiner’s office, 911 transcripts, incident reports, and EMS dispatch records.
There are many questions surrounding the death of Autumn Higgs. It will be interesting to see the incident report and the results of the State Attorney’s investigation. When that will be is anyone’s guess.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.